Tears of the Kingdom – Every Cooking Recipe & How to Make Them
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players will test their culinary skills with new recipes, ingredients, and the Portable Pot.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom once again offers players a chance to tackle culinary challenges with a slew of recipes. By collecting forgeable vegetables, hunting for delicious meats, and tossing in unique seasonings, players have no shortage of ways to buff Link for important battles. To add to the fun, new items like the Portable Pot make cooking both a campsite luxury and an on-the-go delight.
** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**
Because cooking was one of my favorite things about the first game, learning that it would be included and more accessible in Tears of the Kingdom marked it as one of my most anticipated activities while returning to Hyrule.
For anyone just as excited, below is a guide on how to cook, what recipes are available to prepare, and how to obtain new gear like the Portable Pot.
How to Cook in Tears of the Kingdom
Cooking in Tears of the Kingdom is similar to the previous Legend of Zelda title. Players will first need to find a Cooking Pot that has a fire crackling beneath it. If the fire isn’t lit, a lump of flint dropped with wood under a cold pot can be struck with a metal weapon to get the needed heat going.
After finding or setting up a Cooking Pot, players will then need to select up to Five ingredients from their inventory to toss into the pot. Each ingredient has a special property, and stacking certain items together, or using more than one of a specific option, is the key to getting optimal buffs from meals.
How to get the Portable Pot
In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, cooking is easier than ever thanks to the Portable Pot. This item is a Zonai device and taken on the road.
It is important to remember that the Portable Pot is a single use item. This means that once it’s set up in a location, it can’t be packed up and moved to a new location. Because of this, keeping several on hand, and being careful about setting up camp, will be essential to culinary success.
Every Recipe in Tears of the Kingdom
Currently, many of the recipes are still being discovered in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Below are all the known cooking recipes currently discovered.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Base Hearts
|Effects
|Steamed Mushrooms
|x2 Hyrule Herb, x1 Hylian Shroom, x2 Apples
|Seven
|N/A
|Meat and Seafood Fry
|x1 Meat, x2 Fish
|Six
|N/A
|Pepper Steak
|x1 Meat, x1 Spicy Pepper, x1 Garlic, x1 Acorn
|Five
|N/A
All Cooking Ingredients in Tears of the Kingdom
Many of the ingredients found in Breath of the Wild also make their appearance in Tears of the Kingdom. This means players will have a full fridge if they keep up on foraging, hunting, and purchasing goods from local shops. Here is every cooking ingredient we’ve found so far in Tears of the Kingdom.
|Ingredient
|Type
|Hearts
|Effect
|Apple
|Fruit
|1/2
|N/A
|Hydromelon
|Fruit
|1/2
|Heat Resistance
|Heart Durian
|Fruit
|Three
|Temporary extra hearts
|Mighty Bananas
|Fruit
|1/2
|Attack Buff
|Fleet-Lotus Seeds
|Fruit
|1/2
|Speed Buff
|Wildberry
|Fruit
|1/2
|N/A
|Spicy Pepper
|Fruit
|1/2
|Cold Resistance
|Palm Fruit
|Fruit
|1/2
|N/A
|Shock Fruit
|Fruit
|TBA
|TBA
|Splash Fruit
|Fruit
|TBA
|TBA
|Dazzlefruit
|Fruit
|TBA
|TBA
|Golden Apple
|Fruit
|TBA
|TBA
|Ice Fruit
|Fruit
|TBA
|TBA
|Fire Fruit
|Fruit
|TBA
|TBA
|Hylian Tomato
|Fruit
|TBA
|TBA
|Voltfruit
|Fruit
|1/2
|Electricity Resistance
|Swift Carrot
|Vegetable
|1/2
|Speed Buff
|Stambulb
|Vegetable
|TBA
|Temporary Stamina Boost
|Big Hearty Radish
|Vegetable
|Four
|Temporary extra hearts
|Hearty Radish
|Vegetable
|Two & 1/2
|Temporary extra hearts
|Endura Carrot
|Vegetable
|Two
|Temporary Stamina Boost
|Fortified Pumpkin
|Vegetables
|1/2
|Defense Buff
|Hylian Shroom
|Mushroom
|1/2
|N/A
|Endura Shroom
|Mushroom
|One
|Temporary Stamina Boost
|Big Hearty Truffle
|Mushroom
|Three
|Temporary extra hearts
|Hearty Truffle
|Mushroom
|Two
|Temporary extra hearts
|Chillshroom
|Mushroom
|1/2
|Heat Resistance
|Rushroom
|Mushroom
|1/2
|Speed Buff
|Razorshroom
|Mushroom
|1/2
|Attack Buff
|Silent Shroom
|Mushroom
|1/2
|Stealth Buff
|Sunshroom
|Mushroom
|1/2
|Cold Resistance
|Stamella Shroom
|Mushroom
|One
|Stamina Restoration
|Zapshroom
|Mushroom
|1/2
|Electricity Resistance
|Puffshroom
|Mushroom
|TBA
|TBA
|Skyshroom
|Mushroom
|TBA
|TBA
|Brightcap
|Mushroom
|TBA
|TBA
|Silent Princess
|Herb
|N/A
|Stealth Buff
|Warm Safflina
|Herb
|N/A
|Cold Resistance
|Amoranth
|Herb
|N/A
|N/A
|Hyrule Herb
|Herb
|One
|N/A
|Mighty Thistle
|Herb
|N/A
|Attack Buff
|Swift Violet
|Herb
|N/A
|Speed Buff
|Electric Safflina
|Herb
|N/A
|Electricity Resistance
|Blue Nightshade
|Herb
|N/A
|Stealth Buff
|Sundelion
|Herb
|TBA
|TBA
|Bomb Flower
|Herb
|TBA
|TBA
|Muddle Bud
|Herb
|TBA
|TBA
|Cane Sugar
|Grocery
|N/A
|N/A
|Courser Bee Honey
|Grocery
|Two
|Stamina Restoration
|Hylian Rice
|Grocery
|One
|N/A
|Tabantha Wheat
|Grocery
|One
|N/A
|Acorn
|Grocery
|1/4
|N/A
|Chickaloo Tree Nut
|Grocery
|1/4
|N/A
|Bird Egg
|Grocery
|One
|N/A
|Goat Butter
|Grocery
|N/A
|N/A
|Fresh Milk
|Grocery
|1/2
|N/A
|Goron Spice
|Grocery
|N/A
|N/A
Here are the meat and seafood types that can be hunted in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:
|Meat
|Type
|Hearts
|Effect
|Raw Meat
|Meat
|One
|N/A
|Raw Prime Meat
|Meat
|One & 1/2
|N/A
|Raw Gourmet Meat
|Meat
|Three
|N/A
|Raw Bird Drumstick
|Meat
|One
|N/A
|Raw Bird Thigh
|Meat
|One & 1/2
|N/A
|Raw Whole Bird
|Meat
|Three
|N/A
|Hyrule Bass
|Fish
|One
|N/A
|Armored Carp
|Fish
|1/2
|Defense Buff
|Chillfin Trout
|Fish
|One
|Heat Resistance
|Mighty Carp
|Fish
|One
|Attack Buff
|Armored Porgy
|Fish
|1/2
|Defense Buff
|Hearty Bass
|Fish
|Two
|Temporary extra hearts
|Hearty Blueshell Snail
|Fish
|Three
|Temporary extra hearts
|Hearty Salmon
|Fish
|Four
|Temporary extra hearts
|Voltfin Trout
|Fish
|One
|Electricity Resistance
|Sizzlefin Trout
|Fish
|One
|Cold Resistance
|Mighty Porgy
|Fish
|One
|Attack Buff
|Sanke Carp
|Fish
|One
|N/A
|Sneaky River Snail
|Fish
|One
|Stealth Buff
|Stealthfin Trout
|Fish
|One
|Stealth Buff
|Staminoka Bass
|Fish
|One
|Stamina Restoration
|Glowing Cave Fish
|Fish
|TBA
|TBA
|Ancient Arowana
|Fish
|TBA
|TBA
|Ironshell Crab
|Fish
|One
|Defense Buff
|Bright-Eyed Crab
|Fish
|One
|Stamina Regeneration
|Razorclaw Crab
|Fish
|One
|Attack Buff
With so many exciting new ingredients to try, and recipes to cook, Tears of the Kingdom fans are sure to stay busy and satiated while soaring to new culinary heights.
