Tears of the Kingdom – Every Cooking Recipe & How to Make Them

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom once again offers players a chance to tackle culinary challenges with a slew of recipes. By collecting forgeable vegetables, hunting for delicious meats, and tossing in unique seasonings, players have no shortage of ways to buff Link for important battles. To add to the fun, new items like the Portable Pot make cooking both a campsite luxury and an on-the-go delight.

For anyone just as excited, below is a guide on how to cook, what recipes are available to prepare, and how to obtain new gear like the Portable Pot.

How to Cook in Tears of the Kingdom

Cooking in Tears of the Kingdom is similar to the previous Legend of Zelda title. Players will first need to find a Cooking Pot that has a fire crackling beneath it. If the fire isn’t lit, a lump of flint dropped with wood under a cold pot can be struck with a metal weapon to get the needed heat going.

After finding or setting up a Cooking Pot, players will then need to select up to Five ingredients from their inventory to toss into the pot. Each ingredient has a special property, and stacking certain items together, or using more than one of a specific option, is the key to getting optimal buffs from meals.

How to get the Portable Pot

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, cooking is easier than ever thanks to the Portable Pot. This item is a Zonai device and taken on the road.

It is important to remember that the Portable Pot is a single use item. This means that once it’s set up in a location, it can’t be packed up and moved to a new location. Because of this, keeping several on hand, and being careful about setting up camp, will be essential to culinary success.

Every Recipe in Tears of the Kingdom

Currently, many of the recipes are still being discovered in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Below are all the known cooking recipes currently discovered.

Recipe Ingredients Base Hearts Effects Steamed Mushrooms x2 Hyrule Herb, x1 Hylian Shroom, x2 Apples Seven N/A Meat and Seafood Fry x1 Meat, x2 Fish Six N/A Pepper Steak x1 Meat, x1 Spicy Pepper, x1 Garlic, x1 Acorn Five N/A

All Cooking Ingredients in Tears of the Kingdom

Many of the ingredients found in Breath of the Wild also make their appearance in Tears of the Kingdom. This means players will have a full fridge if they keep up on foraging, hunting, and purchasing goods from local shops. Here is every cooking ingredient we’ve found so far in Tears of the Kingdom.

Ingredient Type Hearts Effect Apple Fruit 1/2 N/A Hydromelon Fruit 1/2 Heat Resistance Heart Durian Fruit Three Temporary extra hearts Mighty Bananas Fruit 1/2 Attack Buff Fleet-Lotus Seeds Fruit 1/2 Speed Buff Wildberry Fruit 1/2 N/A Spicy Pepper Fruit 1/2 Cold Resistance Palm Fruit Fruit 1/2 N/A Shock Fruit Fruit TBA TBA Splash Fruit Fruit TBA TBA Dazzlefruit Fruit TBA TBA Golden Apple Fruit TBA TBA Ice Fruit Fruit TBA TBA Fire Fruit Fruit TBA TBA Hylian Tomato Fruit TBA TBA Voltfruit Fruit 1/2 Electricity Resistance Swift Carrot Vegetable 1/2 Speed Buff Stambulb Vegetable TBA Temporary Stamina Boost Big Hearty Radish Vegetable Four Temporary extra hearts Hearty Radish Vegetable Two & 1/2 Temporary extra hearts Endura Carrot Vegetable Two Temporary Stamina Boost Fortified Pumpkin Vegetables 1/2 Defense Buff Hylian Shroom Mushroom 1/2 N/A Endura Shroom Mushroom One Temporary Stamina Boost Big Hearty Truffle Mushroom Three Temporary extra hearts Hearty Truffle Mushroom Two Temporary extra hearts Chillshroom Mushroom 1/2 Heat Resistance Rushroom Mushroom 1/2 Speed Buff Razorshroom Mushroom 1/2 Attack Buff Silent Shroom Mushroom 1/2 Stealth Buff Sunshroom Mushroom 1/2 Cold Resistance Stamella Shroom Mushroom One Stamina Restoration Zapshroom Mushroom 1/2 Electricity Resistance Puffshroom Mushroom TBA TBA Skyshroom Mushroom TBA TBA Brightcap Mushroom TBA TBA Silent Princess Herb N/A Stealth Buff Warm Safflina Herb N/A Cold Resistance Amoranth Herb N/A N/A Hyrule Herb Herb One N/A Mighty Thistle Herb N/A Attack Buff Swift Violet Herb N/A Speed Buff Electric Safflina Herb N/A Electricity Resistance Blue Nightshade Herb N/A Stealth Buff Sundelion Herb TBA TBA Bomb Flower Herb TBA TBA Muddle Bud Herb TBA TBA Cane Sugar Grocery N/A N/A Courser Bee Honey Grocery Two Stamina Restoration Hylian Rice Grocery One N/A Tabantha Wheat Grocery One N/A Acorn Grocery 1/4 N/A Chickaloo Tree Nut Grocery 1/4 N/A Bird Egg Grocery One N/A Goat Butter Grocery N/A N/A Fresh Milk Grocery 1/2 N/A Goron Spice Grocery N/A N/A

Here are the meat and seafood types that can be hunted in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

Meat Type Hearts Effect Raw Meat Meat One N/A Raw Prime Meat Meat One & 1/2 N/A Raw Gourmet Meat Meat Three N/A Raw Bird Drumstick Meat One N/A Raw Bird Thigh Meat One & 1/2 N/A Raw Whole Bird Meat Three N/A Hyrule Bass Fish One N/A Armored Carp Fish 1/2 Defense Buff Chillfin Trout Fish One Heat Resistance Mighty Carp Fish One Attack Buff Armored Porgy Fish 1/2 Defense Buff Hearty Bass Fish Two Temporary extra hearts Hearty Blueshell Snail Fish Three Temporary extra hearts Hearty Salmon Fish Four Temporary extra hearts Voltfin Trout Fish One Electricity Resistance Sizzlefin Trout Fish One Cold Resistance Mighty Porgy Fish One Attack Buff Sanke Carp Fish One N/A Sneaky River Snail Fish One Stealth Buff Stealthfin Trout Fish One Stealth Buff Staminoka Bass Fish One Stamina Restoration Glowing Cave Fish Fish TBA TBA Ancient Arowana Fish TBA TBA Ironshell Crab Fish One Defense Buff Bright-Eyed Crab Fish One Stamina Regeneration Razorclaw Crab Fish One Attack Buff

With so many exciting new ingredients to try, and recipes to cook, Tears of the Kingdom fans are sure to stay busy and satiated while soaring to new culinary heights.

