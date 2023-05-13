Tears of the Kingdom – How to Farm Rupees

While it’s probably possible to play the entirety of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom without spending a cent, if you want to buy all the cool armor, weaponry, and other necessities, you’ll need Rupees. Lots and lots of Rupees. Thankfully, they’re easier to come by than you might think, especially if you explore every nook and cranny in Hyrule. We’ll cover all the best ways to make and farm Rupees here.

Best Ways to Grind Rupees in Tears of the Kingdom

The first and most important rule of making Rupees in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to pick up every collectible you see. Everything in the game has value, no matter how small, and as you collect plants and animals, cook food, gather weapons, and anything else on your journey, you can take it to a merchant to sell.

Screenshot via Gamepur

Every merchant in Tears of the Kingdom has an unlimited supply of Rupees when you sell to them. Beadle is the easiest to find, as he’ll show up at most stables at most times of the day. You might also encounter a traveling merchant or those in towns like Lookout Landing. Whoever is convenient at the time is who you should sell to.

The only limit on how much you can make is how much you want to part with. Of course, rarer materials fetch a higher price, with the highest being extraordinary finds like falling stars, diamonds, sapphires, and one-of-a-kind equipment. A single diamond, for instance, is 500 Rupees, and if you know where to look, you can get tons of them.

Screenshot via Gamepur

Gems come from sparkling black rocks that you’ll need to break with something heavy. The Tears of the Kingdom gems you get are random, but even the wells near stables and in the lower-difficulty areas can yield the best materials. High-quality food and elixirs are also good sellers, so offload what you don’t need or what no longer has a use.

Screenshot via Gamepur

Various Tears of the Kingdom quest givers also award Rupees for finding things out in the world, and while you’ll have to do some extra exploring to find everything they’re looking for. The reward isn’t always top-notch, but you get it for the joy of playing the game, and that’s a win in and of itself.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help craft, explore, and tackle challenges across Hyrule.

