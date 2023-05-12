Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get Falling Stars

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contains dozens of items you need to find while you begin your adventure, with Falling Stars being one of the rare items you can find. These are objects that will fall through the sky, and you can add them to your inventory.

How you catch a falling star is extremely tricky, and it might take a bit of practice to do this while you’re exploring Hyrule Kingdom. Here’s what you need to know about how to get falling stars in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How You Catch Falling Stars in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Falling Stars have the chance to appear during the nighttime of Tears of the Kingdom. You can choose to wait for this time of day to happen naturally while playing the game, or you can visit a campfire with a pot, and choose to wait there until nighttime, advancing time forward without having to wait.

When night arrives, you’ll need to look up into the sky and see if you can find any Falling Stars that appear above you. You’ll typically see them as bright objects above you. When you want to try catching them, we recommend fast traveling to the nearest Skyview Tower in your area and using it. These locations will shoot you up into the air and send you high into the sky.

While up in these locations, use your glider to get you close to where these Falling Stars stars. They should be physical objects in the air, and if you’re close to them, you should be able to grab them as if they were a traditional item, such as any resource or flower you find on the ground while playing Tears of the Kingdom.

This process might take you a few tries to complete. Falling Stars are relatively rare in the game, so it’s a waiting game to make sure you can bide your time long enough and then catch one. Again, we recommend going out of your way to find a nearby Skyview Tower to launch you into the air, giving you the best opportunity to catch one.

Alternatively, using a Sky Island and jumping off one may work just as well, depending on your position in Tears of the Kingdom.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers