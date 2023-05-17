Tears of the Kingdom – How To Beat Moragia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has introduced an epic new boss to the franchise, as Moragia is a kaiju-sized menace that needs to be faced in battle. Luckily, the new mechanics at play in Tears of the Kingdom and a stalwart ally will give Link the opportunity he needs to overcome this massive beast.

Moragia, Rising from the Death Mountain Crater, is encountered as part of the Goron storyline in Tears of the Kingdom. Once you complete the tutorial sky island quest, you will follow the main questline until you unlock the “Regional Phenomena” quest, creating four golden markers on the map. Head to the northeast marker to start the Goron storyline, where you will encounter Yunobo. Follow the “Yunobo of Goron City” quest, and you will eventually head to Death Mountain.

Related: Is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sold Out?

How To Defeat Moragia in The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Screenshot By Gamepur

Moragia in Tears of the Kingdom is a massive three-headed serpent made of lava that shoots gigantic fireballs at Link throughout the battle. You can attempt to scale Moragia’s body, but you will start taking damage from the heat, even with the Flamebreaker Armor equipped. You can try to use Yunobo’s special attack, where Link fires him like a bullet at the enemy, but you won’t be close enough to deal damage.

The key to defeating Moragia in Tears of the Kingdom can be seen by activating the Ultrahand ability, as you will notice a wing glider near the area where Link starts the battle, with four fans, two batteries, and a control stick attached. You need to grab this vehicle, move to the mountain’s edge, whack the fans with a weapon, and grab onto the control stick. You’re now in possession of a flying vehicle, which you can use to navigate around Moragia, like the biplanes fighting King Kong.

Screenshot By Gamepur

To damage Moragia in Tears of the Kingdom, you will need Yunonbo’s help. He will attach himself to the front of your ship, and you can fire him like a missile with the A button. Simply fly around Moragia’s three heads and shoot them when they get into range. Each head only takes a single hit to destroy, so don’t be afraid to get in close for a shot, as it will crumble into stone when damaged. Moragia is one of the most visually exciting boss fights in Tears of the Kingdom, and it’s fairly easy to complete, so take your time and savor it.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom Fan Spots Emotional Easter Egg While Cooking

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers