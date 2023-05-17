Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Get Flamebreaker Armor

The version of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be as deadly as any of the monsters that patrol it, as environmental hazards can sap Link’s strength as he walks or even smite him on the spot. One such threat is extreme heat and magma, but there is help available in Tears of the Kingdom in the form of the Flamebreaker Armor.

To find the Flamebreaker Armor in Tears of the Kingdom, the player must complete the tutorial sky island and progress through the story until they reach the “Regional Phenomena” quest, which will create four golden quest map markers. Follow the northeast map marker to reach the realm of the Goron, which is home to blazing infernos that can incinerate Link.

Where To Find Flamebreaker Armor In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Link won’t be able to progress the Goron storyline without some armor that will protect him from the heat of their homeland. You can buy some Flamebreaker Armor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in a shop north of the Goron Hot Springs. The shop is due east of Darunia Lake, as shown on the map above.

Be ready to drop some cash, as the shopkeeper wants 700 Rupees for the Flamebreaker Armor. Fortunately, you can sell items in the shop, so it should be fine to come up with the money you need. Check out our Tears of the Kingdom Rupee farming guide if you need help with your cash flow problem.

Flamebreaker Armor in Tears of the Kingdom provides Link with the Flame Guard ability, giving him resistance to extreme heat. Once Link has Flamebreaker armor equipped, he can continue the Goron storyline, as there are NPCs that won’t let you proceed until you have the gear that will stop you from melting. Make sure to have Flamebreaker armor equipped when going into the next Goron quest, as it involves a fight with a boss that uses fiery attacks.

