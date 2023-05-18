Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete The Hidden Treasure at Lizard Lakes

There are several mysteries waiting for you to solve in Hyrule while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While roaming through Goron City, after finishing the Fire Temple, we immediately stumbled upon another one by speaking with Bludo and Yunobo, who shared about a mysterious treasure that we could find at a location with Lizard Lakes.

It’s another location-based quest that we’ll need to track down, and it felt like a worthwhile adventure in TotK to uncover another hidden treasure. Tracking down the location to find the Hidden Treasure at Lizard Lakes wasn’t easy, but it was worth our time.

Where to Find Lizard Lakes in Tears of the Kingdom

Before setting off on this adventure, Bludo shares a nursery rhyme surrounding this legend to help narrow down our search in Tears of the Kingdom. The nursery rhyme was, “One brother hunts while the other brother hides – two lizards fighting over what’s inside.” Outside of this, we don’t have much information on what to expect, but given the quest’s name, and this rhyme, we’re likely looking for two lizard-shaped lakes somewhere in Hyrule. It’s important to note that this is only available after completing the Fire Temple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We found a location that matched this description in TotK by taking out our map and zooming it close to Death Mountain. We see two small lakes shaped like lizards to the northwest of the mountain. One lizard is on the ground, while the other waits on Death Caldera cliff, and these two are facing the same direction on the Tears of the Kingdom map.

We made our way to this location, carving through multiple enemies and enduring many fire-related threats that these enemies were slinging out. When you arrive, you’ll encounter a blocked-off wall that you won’t be able to assess. We were able to destroy this by using a bomb flower to destroy it, and we can adventure through the area, moving forward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

By destroying the area, we discovered a new cave called Lizard’s Burrow, which was an underground cave that was heavily steamed, but we didn’t take too much damage. Thankfully, we didn’t encounter any enemies while exploring here, but in the end, we discover a treasure chest containing the Vah Rudania Divine Helm, and we could add it to our collection in Tears of the Kingdom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Hidden Treasure at Lizard Lakes isn’t too challenging, but it might be a bit tricky because we didn’t receive much information outside of the nursery rhyme provided by Bludo. Overall, we enjoyed the trek around Death Mountain, and the armor piece at the end was an excellent find for us in TotK.

