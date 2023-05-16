Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete The High Spring and the Light Rings

There are multiple quests for you to work through during your journey in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Many of them are not straightforward, such as The High Spring and the Light Rings quest, where you’ll learn about an ancient legend from Nazbi.

When Nazbi cites a legend to you, it’s important to take notes of the key details within the text to figure out where you need to go. It all comes down to figuring out what pathway you need to visit and where you need to go next ot complete The High Spring and the Light Rings in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Find The Spring High in the Heavens in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although Nazbi believes this legend has to do with the nearby Spring of Wisdom in Tears of the Kingdom, this won’t be what they’re referring to, and how you complete this quest. Unfortunately, it’s a simple misdirection from Nazbi, and we don’t blame them for sharing these details.

What you need to do is make your way up the hill and traverse up to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, which you can find at the top of the mountain. You may have already unlocked it while visiting this location and searched around the area to find this Spring High in the Heavens in Tears of the Kingdom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom, head inside and launch yourself into the air. You’ll go through the usual animation of this happening, and when you reach the top, be on the lookout for a specific Sky Island. This one should be above the Spring of Wisdom, and you can see it floating not too far away. You want to make your way over here and land on the island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We spotted it while we were making our way down from trying to get a better look at this area to narrow down our search radius. Given the legend that Nazbi told us, it makes sense that this fits the legend, as we are now above the heavens. At the center of this island will be a pedestal you can interact with, and a glowing ring of green light will appear at the end of the Sky Island ramp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What you need to do is take your shield and shield surf down through the ramp. If you don’t want to use any of the shields you’re holding, there are a handful of ones to the left of this ramp that you can grab and use to take down with you.

After you go through the green lights, another one will barrel down to the ground, and you’ll have to dive down to chase it. Make sure to use your Paraglider to slow your fall. Then, repeat the process of what you’ve already been doing and shred down the rest of the mountain, following the glowing green rings until you reach the end. You’ll stop, and a shrine will appear on the base of the mountain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon reaching the shrine, you will complete the quest, and you’ll have discovered the legend for Nazbi in Tears of the Kingdom. Your next stop will likely be to complete the Shrine that you’ve now unlocked and acquire another Light of Blessing.

