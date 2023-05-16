Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find Goddess Statues of Power, Wisdom, and Courage

There are regular Goddess Statues in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and then there are the Goddess Statues of Power, Wisdom, and Courage. These statues will give you quests during your adventure of Hyrule, and they are connected.

You will need to track them down during your exploration of the game, and locating them is no easy task. These Goddess Statue locations are tricky to nail down, and it took us some time to nail down exactly where to find them. Once we knew where to find them, the next challenge was to finish their quests, which yielded phenomenal rewards to the Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find The Goddess Statue of Power in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

We can start with tracking down the Goddess Statue of Power. You can find this Statue in the northeast area of Hyrule while playing Tears of the Kingdom. It will be in the Akkala region in the Spring of Power in Tears of the Kingdom. You can find this location between the North Akkala Valley and Ordorac Quarry.

When you arrive here, speak with the Goddess Statue of Power, and it will have a quest for you. This quest will have you explore the Forgotten Temple and seek out Dinraal to acquire its claw.

Where to Find The Goddess Statue of Courage in Tears of the Kingdom

The next Goddess Statue we’re going to track down is the Goddess Statue of Courage. You can find this one by exploring the Popla Foothills. You need to travel south of these Foothills, and make your way to the Dracozu Lake, but don’t go too far. The Spring for the Goddess Statue of Courage will be here, and you can speak with it.

Talk to the Goddess Statue of Courage, and you’ll receive its quest. So long as you’ve already investigated the Great Goddess Statue in the Forgotten Temple, you don’t have to return here, but you’ll need to track down the next item, which will be Farosh’s Claw.

Where to Find The Goddess Statue of Wisdom in Tears of the Kingdom

The final Goddess Statue you need to track down is the Goddess Statue of Wisdom. You can find this one at Mount Lanayru, north of Hateno Village, Retsam Forest, and Lake Sumac. You’ll need to climb to the top of the mountain and make your way to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower to find it.

When you arrive, similar to the previous two, the Goddess Statue of Wisdom will ask you to complete a quest for it. You’ll need to track down Naydra’s Claw and bring it to the Statue as an offering.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

