Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete The White Birds of Guidance

The White Birds of Guidance quest is a tricky one to figure out in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a quest that you can receive by speaking to a specific person, Laissa, but only after you’ve worked your way through some of the main quests in the game in Rito Village.

We weren’t able to start working on this quest until we completed the Wind Temple, and we started speaking with some of the citizens of Rito Village. They were thankful for our work in defending the village, and they wanted to help us out by giving us more tasks to complete and Shrines to find in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find the White Bird in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The White Birds of Guidance quest begins in Rito Village. You can speak with Laissa, a villager who is walking around the center of the city. She’ll talk to you about how she found a specific white bird on the side of a mountain while she was looking out from the village in Tears of the Kingdom.

She details to you how you can find the white bird, and if you continue talking with her and asking questions, she’ll share that the best way to track down this white bird is to make your way to the top of the rock at Rito Village and look to the west. You do need to reach close to the top of the Rito Village rock, and before you go up, we highly encourage you to make a good amount of Stamina food to help boost your Stamina gauge to survive the climb.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although Laissa suggests you reach the top of the rock, we made it roughly three-fourths of the way up at the rock, and we could find the bird. We had to look to the west, and although Laissa mentions that you can see it best at dawn, we were able to catch it by looking for the distinct, white bird outline on the side of the mountain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, and using Tulin’s Sage power, we were able to glide down to this location and discovered a cave entrance here. You’ll need to walk through the rest of the cave, and when you reach the end and discover the Wao-Os Shrine, you’ll have completed the White Birds of Guidance quest in Tears of the Kingdom. You still need to complete the Wao-Os Shrine to unlock the Light of Blessing and regain another Heart Container or a Stamina gauge.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

