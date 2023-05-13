Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete Tukarok Shrine

The Tukarok Shrine is one of the many that you can find while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These Shrines are scattered throughout the entire game, and tracking them down will take a bit of time.

You can find the Tukarok Shrine relatively early in your playthrough, especially when you’re trying to branch away and explore outside Central Hyrule. This guide covers how to complete the Tukarok Shrine and all puzzle solutions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Tukarok Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Tukarok Shrine close to the edge of Central Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. It will be to the east of Lookout Landing and to the south of Wetland Stable. We do recommend finding this Stable on the road to make it an easy landmark to locate this area and begin exploring. The Tukaro Shrine is immediately behind this location.

Tukarok Shrine Full Walkthrough in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the Tukarok Shrine, you’ll find a relatively empty puzzle. There is a hole where you need to place a large ball, and you can find the ball down to the slope on the right side. Jump down here, and there will be an already prebuilt vehicle that you can use. You need to get the ball, and yourself, on the other side of the lava. You can do this by using your Ultrahand to attach the Ball to the platform and then smack the wheels to activate them. You’ll need this knowledge for later while playing Tears of the Kingdom.

By hitting the wheels, it sends the platform forward, and you should be able to make your way to the other side of the lava, where you’ll have another puzzle to solve.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the other side, the next puzzle will have you using another wheel, but you need to reach the platform and have the ball get to the top. The best way to do this is to attach the ball to the stone platform and then use the Ultrahand to attach the rotating wheel to the side of the stone. Now, the last thing to do is to grab the wooden plank to the left and have it attach to the outside of the wheel, making sure the flat side is facing the rising platforms. Now, smack the wheel to activate it, a common practice for Zonai Devices in Tears of the Kingdom.

This will cause the stone platform to reach the top, with the wooden platform slapping the platforms. You can climb the ladder and finish this puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final puzzle is similar to the last one, but this time it uses a boat instead of a rising platform. Bring the ball over and attach it to one of the boats. Once you’ve done this, grab the two wooden planks and attach them to either side of the boat onto the wheels. Make sure these wooden platforms are flat, and then jump on the boat, activating it. You can now reach the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last thing you need to do is take the ball off the boat and set it on the small icon, opening the door. You can then bring the ball over to the final hole and complete the Tukarok Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

