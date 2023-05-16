Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete Wind Temple & Unlock All Gears

The Wind Temple is one of the handful of large dungeons you’ll complete in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s associated with one of the main quests of the story, and you’ll be able to do this after visiting Rito Village and recruiting Tulin, who has been wanting to investigate the large Blizzard surrounding the village and Hebra Mountains.

Once you and Tulin make your way to the Wind Temple, it’ll be a matter of unlocking the five gears holding the gateway back and finding the source of this Blizzard. Tracking down these five gears is extremely tricky, but we have all their locations mapped out and can share how to reach them in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Find All Gears in Wind Temple in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you and Tulin activate the Wind Temple, five gears hold the inner part of the temple in place. You will need to seek out these five gears and use Tulin’s unique ability to restart the turbines. Although the gears are shown on the map, they are all blocked by a unique puzzle. Let’s start with the one close to the middle of the Wind Temple in Tears of the Kingdom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Unlock First Wind Temple Gear in Tears of the Kingdom

For this first lock, make your way over to the northern part of the ship, and you’ll see a broken lever to the right of you. You will need to attach something to this lever and then use your Ultrahand to pull it open. There should be an icicle nearby that you can use, and you’re done, head inside and use Tulin’s power to activate the first turbine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Unlock Second Wind Temple Gear in Tears of the Kingdom

Now, for the next lock, we will head below deck and fly off the side of the ship to reach the second floor. We recommend doing it from the left side and gliding down. From here, make your way down the hallway to the right, and there will a large gap in the floor, with ice surrounding the side. You can choose how to get across, and what we did was climb the side and then used Tulin’s power to push over to this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After this, make your way to the left, where you can use the Ascend ability to appear on the next floor. There will be a broken lever that you need to attach something to and turn the lock. You should be able to find broken pieces of wall nearby to make this happen and turn the lever until the bars next to the ladder leading to the next area open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, the bars will shut. While on the ladder, use the Recall ability and then move through to the next floor while the bars are down. You’ll be able to reach a ladder and find the second Wind Temple lock in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Unlock Third Wind Temple Gear in Tears of the Kingdom

From there, return to the very center of the ship, and there will be a gust of wind coming up from the center locks. Bring out your glider, and ride that wind high into the air until you can reach the top of the ship. There will be a pair of locked doors you can open using your Ultrahand, and the third Wind Temple gear will be down below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are several lasers you need to avoid, and then a gust of wind pushes you upward, which means you need to switch between diving and using the Paraglider to properly navigate this area.

How to Unlock Fourth Wind Temple Gear in Tears of the Kingdom

Now, for the fourth lock, make your way to the bottom of the ship by jumping off the side of the back right portion. When you glide down to this area, you’ll see a window covered with ice, which you can glide through, or you might need to break it using an arrow with a Fire Fruit, or you can land and whack it with your weapon. The choice is up to you.

Once inside, proceed to the right, and you’ll see a giant spinning wheel preventing you from going forward. Get close to the wheel, use the Recall ability, and then stand on the threads to make your way over to the other side. There, you’ll find a spinning set of gears that are not connected, but you can reconnect them using the Ultrahand ability, and the fourth gear lock will be on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Unlock Fifth Wind Temple Gear in Tears of the Kingdom

Finally, use the Wind Temple fast travel point to reset and then jump off the side of the ship. Glide your way down to the bottom, and you’ll find the fifth Wind Temple Gear lock at the center, which should be close to the ship’s center. This should be one of the easier locks to track down at the Wind Temple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve unlocked all of them, you’ll enter the final phases of the Wind Temple, and you’ll be battling against Colgera, the Scourge of the Wind Temple.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

