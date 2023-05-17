Tears of the Kingdom – How to Find Diamond Locations

Mining for minerals and ore is a great way to earn money in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll need to search dangerous locations to find these minerals, and you won’t always find them after cracking open a large deposit. Many players are going out of their way to try and find Diamonds, one of the most coveted minerals in the game.

Unfortunately, tracking this down is not easy. There’s a chance Diamonds can appear when you crack open a rock, but more often than not, you’re going to find Amber, Flint, or you might get lucky by finding a Sapphree. If you’re trying to track down Diamonds, there’s one character that regularly sells this item for a hefty price.

Where to find Diamonds in Tears of the Kingdom

When we stumbled across this vendor, we couldn’t believe what he was selling. On our way to Goron City, we ran straight through the middle of it and checked out some of the local vendors. It turns out there’s a vendor in this city named Gonguron, and he’s interested in selling you one of these Diamonds. You can find the vendor at coordinates 1645, 2446, 0381, in Goron City, on the northwest part of the map.

The Diamond is worth over 1,000 rupees, which makes it an extremely overpriced item unless we want to attach it to any weapon or shield we’re using. Between the two, we believe it would make for a better weapon upgrade. The Diamond gives a weapon 25 Fuse Power, increasing any weapon that’s used in a fusion by 25 Attack Power.

It’s an incredible help fusion. Diamond is incredibly difficult to break, and it greatly increases the durability of any weapon you want to use it on. We’d recommend any of the larger weapons or clubs that you can use, as it may be extremely useful to turn a two-handed weapon into a massive, spiky club used to smack around enemies that get too close. It only takes two swings to cause enemies to go flying with these weapons, which is another reason they’ve become our favorite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is possible to track down specific locations with Diamonds inside of chests, but these are incredibly rare. The vendor is your best option to reliably find Diamonds on a regular basis, but again, these cost a good amount of rupees, so you’ll want to be careful with your money whenever you want to purchase one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

And that's it!

