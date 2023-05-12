Tears of the Kingdom – Best Early Armor, Shields & Fuse Ideas

When you begin playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s a lot to take in after the first few hours. For some players, it can be a bit overloading, and you might not know where to go when you first start playing. I encountered this shortly after leaving the Great Sky Island and didn’t know where to grab some early stuff.

There are a few places you want to visit and some great early game ideas you’ll want to try using to make it easier to travel around. This guide covers the best early armor, shields, and weapon fusion ideas you can try using while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Get The Best Early Armor in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Hylian armor set is one of the better early armor sets you can get in Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a basic armor set that will increase your overall protection, making it more difficult for enemies to defeat you. This armor is available from the Lookout Landing location, which you make your way toward after leaving the Great Sky Island.

Speak with the armorsmith at this location, and they’ll have the entire set available for you to purchase. The smith sells each piece separately, so you’ll need to make sure you have a good number of rupees on you to pay for everything. Each piece of armor increases your defense by three points, which is a good starting set to begin your adventure and explore Hyrule.

Where to Find the Best Early Shield in Tears of the Kingdom

One of the best early shields you find in Tears of the Kingdom is the Royal Shield. It’s an item that appears inside of a chest relatively close to the starting location, and you don’t need too much to get it. All you need to use is the Ultrahand ability to pluck a chest out of the ground and unlock it.

You can find the Royal Shield chest southwest of Central Hyrule, close to Hopper Pond. Make your way through the mountains to coordinates (-1454, -1770, 0147), and you’ll be able to find the hidden chest. Again, you only need the Ultrahand to pull it out of the ground and add it to your collection. The Royal Shield has 55 Defense, making it a super defensive item while playing Tears of the Kingdom.

The Best Early Weapon and Arrow Fusion Ideas in Tears of the Kingdom

After you’ve played around with the new mechanics in Tears of the Kingdom, what you’ll want to consider keeping in your inventory is a wide variety of resources and materials. Not only are these helpful for your many crafting and elixir recipes, but you can attach them to your weapons, shields, and arrows to create bombastic combinations.

One of the best fusion weapons you can have has to do with the Zonai devices, namely the Flame Emitter. This item is essentially a flamethrower. You can attach it to your shield to turn it into an attacking weapon, or use it with any of your sticks or swords, throwing out waves of fire against your foes. This does use your Zonai Battery Charge while you’re using it, so make sure to keep this in mind.

Some other great thing you can do is use any weapon that your enemies throw at you. For example, your foes might throw dangerous rolling objects at you. Rather than dodge out of the way, add these items to your stick or sword, turning it into an even more dangerous weapon, capable of taking on even stronger foes.

Finally, your arrows are now some of the most flexible items as they can work with nearly any material you have in your inventory. These are some of our favorite items to fuse with our arrows in Tears of the Kingdom.

Bomb Flowers

Dazzlefruit

Fire Fruit

Keese Eyeballs

Lizalfos Horns

Rock Salt

Soldier Construct Horn

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers