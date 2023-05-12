Tears of the Kingdom – How to Unfuse Items

Fusing items together is one of the key mechanics in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but you also need to break them apart and infuse them. The process of unfusing an item from another one can be confusing, but there’s a simple way to do it.

When you unfuse an item, it detaches, and you can still use it on other materials. However, that’s only with the Ultrahand, when you’re building. Unfusing items when you fuse weapons together works differently, and there’s a different way you do that. Here’s what you need to know about how to unfuse items in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How Unfusing Items Works in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you want to Unfuse items that you attach together using the Ultrahand in Tears of the Kingdom, make sure you have the Ultrahand ability equipped. You can equip and activate it using the L-button on your Nintendo Switch, and you’ll enter Ultrahand mode, where you can grab onto any object that is highlighted in your environment.

To Unfuse an item from another item, use your Ultrahand on the item you want to unfuse and grab it. The next thing you want to do is begin wiggling the right analog stick on your Joycon. Wiggling it for a few seconds, and eventually, the item you are holding will remove itself from the attached item. Any item you want to unfuse has to be attached to something you’ve already fused with the Ultrahand.

You should be able to unfuse any item you’ve fused together in Tears of the Kingdom. This will happen often while you’re building a variety of creations and vehicles while exploring Hyrule.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also unfuse weapons that you’ve fused together, such as adding a stone to a stick or creating a makeshift axe. However, you cannot use the Fuse ability to unfuse these items. Instead, you need to go into your weapon menu, select the Fused item, and destroy the object. When you do this, you’ll lower the durability of the item and remove the object you’ve attached to it.

We do not recommend unfusing the items you’ve created into weapons as it does destroy the item you Fused to the base weapon, but you might need to do this during your playthrough.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

