Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get a House

Owning a house might not be on your list of priorities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it’s an activity that you can do and one we found endlessly gratifying when we wanted to kick our feet up to relax from saving Hyrule Kingdom all the time. Homeownership isn’t a feature we expected to want to have, but it’s one we get in Tears of the Kingdom, and we’re here for it.

The process of purchasing a home doesn’t take too long. There are a few things you’ll need to do to get to this point, and you might miss it if you’re on the wrong side of the map. Let us help you unlock a house in Tears of the Kingdom and give Link a place to rest his head after a long day.

Where to Unlock a House in Tears of the Kingdom

Before you can work buying a house, the first thing you need to do is make your way to Tarrey Town, a place you could visit in Breath of the Wild, and it’s returned in TotK. Here, you’ll need to make your way to the center of town and speak with Hudson, the head of Hudson Construction, and assist him in Mattison’s Independence Quest.

Hudson’s daughter, Mattison, is making her way to Gerudo Town, and she has to say farewell to her family. Link offers to make it a special occasion and goes out of his way to help out the Hudson family as they say a heartfelt goodbye to each other; it’s a touching moment Link can join in on, and it’s a beautiful detail in Tears of the Kingdom for returning players to see.

Now, after you finish that, Hudson’s wife, Rhonda, will be accepting applications for a Dream Home. You can find her in the same place you started Mattison’s Independence quest, and Link can speak with her to learn about getting one for himself. Rhondson will share how Hudson Construction is keen to help anyone create their dream home, from the small additions to their kitchen to a full rework of their home. When speaking with her, we asked for a dream home for ourselves, and she gladly accepted given the part we played in helping her daughter, Mattison, say goodbye to the family.

How to Build the House in Tears of the Kingdom

At first, Rhondson will share that this purchase does require 3,000 rupees but is offering a special discount of 1,500 rupees to buy a plot of land. We recommend having the exact amount plus a little extra to make sure you can pay for other things later down the line.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Following the purchase, Rhondson shared that the plot is to the southwest of the town, on top of a small hill with a perfect view of the landscape. It’s a great place for Link to relax in Tears of the Kingdom and set up a house. We had to climb to this location, and thankfully there’s a shrine next to this location named Rasitakiwak Shrine, which turned the home into the perfect fast travel point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When we arrived, a member of the Hudson Construction team greeted us, Granteson, and we were able to embark on our housing project. The contract included two starting rooms, so those are immediately available and we had to use our Ultrahand to arrange them in the roped area. These are the starting phases, so they don’t look ideal at first, but these are good starting foundation for creating a tranquil home in TotK.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once we were done, we spoke with Granteson and shared that we had finished completed building the first parts of our home to advance the project. After a thorough inspection, Rhondson will make her way to share some additional details about how the project works, and how we can continue adding more homes by speaking with Granteson, who will have a Hudson stall outside the home.

How to Get More House Rooms in Tears of the Kingdom

After this, we’re good to go on everything. The housing project has started, and we can begin adding to it as much as we’d like. Any additional improvements you’d like to make to your home will have to go through Granteson, and there are a wide variety of choices to pick from. We recommend returning to Granteson in the future to purchase more rooms, add to your dream home, and make it a relaxing paradise in your Tears of the Kingdom journey.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Any time we want to add a new room to the house, it will go into construction mode, and we have to use Ultrahand to fine-tune all of these details ourselves. Each room costs rupees, and Granteson offers them. You can speak with him at any time during the construction phase, and he’ll add more rooms to the house for you to fold together like LEGO blocks.

And that's it!

