Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get Dinraal’s Claw

There are a variety of rare items for you to find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A notable one you may encounter on your travels is Dinraal’s Claw, or you might be asked to find this claw by the Goddess Statue of Power.

It’s a specific item that has no true value on a market and only comes from a single place. If you’re trying to find this item, the only way to find it is by tracking down a monstrous creature in Hyrule, and it drops this item after you perform a specific task in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Dinraal’s Claw in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’re likely working on the quest for the Goddess Statue of Power in Tears of the Kingdom if you’re trying to track down Dinraal’s Claw. This is the second task the Goddess Statue will ask you complete for its quest, and it’s the tougher task.

Dinraal is the large dragon flying through the sky in the northeast sky of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a large dragon flying a good distance off the ground, and you need to obtain one of its claws. The first thing you need to do is figure out a way to get close to it.

There are several courses of action to take with getting to the dragon, such as creating a flying machine using Zonai devices, like the Zonai rocket, balloon, flame emitters, fans, and so much more. These are effective methods to fly into the sky and chase after Dinraal in Tears of the Kingdom. For us, we decided to take an alternative route and waited until Dinraal had flown close to one of the Skyview Towers and used that Tower to fly into the air and glide towards it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get close to the Dinraal, you’ll want to be careful. It’s a fire dragon, and its intense heat will begin to damage you, forcing you to eat food to recover your health or dart away. To get Dinraal’s claw, take out a bow and fire a single arrow at any of its claws, and the item will drop. You’ll see a distinct sparkle in the sky where it’s falling, and you can chase after it.

You can attempt to grab this Dinraal’s Claw in the air, or you can wait until it drops on the ground to grab it. Catching the item in the air can be difficult because you need to be fast and dive down towards it in Tears of the Kingdom.

Although the Dinraal Claw is an item that you can fuse to your weapons in Tears of the Kingdom, we recommend against it. This is an item you want to save for the Goddess Statue of Power, and offer it to their them when you’re working on their quest.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

