Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete Goddess Statue of Power Quest

The Goddess Statue of Power will have a request from you in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This quest is not an easy one to complete, and it took us a great deal of time to work on it. There’s a portion of this quest that’s rather difficult, but we were able to manage it after several attempts.

This won’t be the only Goddess Statue that asks for your help in Tears of the Kingdom, and the Goddess Statue of Power can be tricky to find. This guide should help you out with each step in this quest and make it easier to progress through your adventure through Hyrule.

All Goddess Statue of Power Quest Steps in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can kick off this quest by speaking with the Goddess Statue of Power at the Spring of Power in Tears of the Kingdom. This is a location that you can find to the north of Akkala Highlands, north of the Ordorac Quarry, and before you reach North Akkala Valley. Seek out the Goddess Shrine at the spring, and speak with it to start the quest.

Where to Find the Great Goddess Statue in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Goddess Statue of Power wants to check on the great Goddess Statue at the Forgotten Temple. This is a region far to the west of your current location, to the southeast of Tabantha Tundra. It’s close to the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower or the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.

When you reach the Forgotten Temple, make sure to go to the entrance of this location rather than the quest marker. Although the quest marker shows you the exact location you need to do, it is underground, and you can reach it by heading to the Forgotten Temple entrance and gliding through here.

You’ll discover that the great Goddess Statue has fallen over, and you will need to report this back to the Goddess Statue of Power, who will ask for an offering. She wants you to get her Dinraal’s Claw, which she describes as a large, fiery dragon flying through the sky.

Getting Dinraal’s Claw in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Claw the Goddess Statue of Power wants you to retrieve an item held by the large dragon in the sky named Dinraal. It’s flying through in the air within the northeast and northern part of Hyrule, and getting to it can be problematic. There are several ways do to this, such as creating a flying machine to reach it, using the Sky Islands, or using a Skyview Tower to glide towards it.

For us, we were able to wait until it was on the west side of Death Mountain and used Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower to reach it. You might have to wait for it to fly over this location, so it’ll be up to decide when to use the Skyview Tower and glide over. We also used Tulin’s Sage Power to make it easier to glide through the air.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, when you get close to Dinraal, your goal is to fire an arrow at one of its claws. Firing an arrow will be the best way to hit the creature, and when you do, a piece of claw will fall to the ground. The item will sparkle and crash to the ground below you. You’ll want to dive for it and chase to the ground to grab the item. There is a chance to catch it while it’s in the air, but you’ll need to be quick to grab it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the time, the last thing you need to do is to take to the Goddess Statue of Power and offer it to it. The way you offer Dinraal’s Claw to the Statue is by standing in the water and dropping it on the stone pedestal before it. This part does matter. If you do not do this part correctly, the quest won’t update, and you won’t be able to complete it.

After completing it, if you have not already done so, the Goddess Statue will ask that you go to the other statues in Hyrule, and speak with them. They are in different locations, so it might take some time to track them down.

And that's it!

