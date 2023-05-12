Tears of the Kingdom – How to Make a Boat

Creativity is the mechanic of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the only limit is your imagination to solve any problem you’re faced with while exploring. One of the first challenges you’ll need to resolve is figuring out how to cross large bodies of water by crafting a boat.

Making a boat in Tears of the Kingdom is an open-ended question, but there are some fundamental ideas you’ll want to do to make sure you get it right. Here’s what you need to know about how to make a boat in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Best Way to Make a Boat in Tears of the Kingdom

There are two great ways to make a boat in Tears of the Kingdom. The first way is by making sure it has a mast attached to it. The mast catches the air if there’s a gust of wind, and it will naturally run across the water. The second way is by using a Zonai fan to have it zip across the water, especially if there is no wind for your mast. Make sure you use the Tears of the Kingdom Ultrahand to stick these items together while crafting.

If you’re only creating a boat with a mast, make sure there’s a gust of wind to support it. You’ll be able to tell that it’s windy in Tears of the Kingdom by Link’s hair moving behind him or the trees are shaking around him, with the leaves looking like they’re about the fall. This means it’s a good idea to use a mast. When you decide to use a mast, make sure to place at least two wooden logs together using the Ultrahand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s a good idea to make sure there are a least two logs to support Link and to reach the other side of any type of water. We’ve tried doing it with one before, and it didn’t work as well as two. However, you can add more logs to make the bottom of your boat and ride it across the water. The more logs you have to support Link and anything you want to take with you, the more wind power you’re going to need.

You can also combine these two ideas. You can place a mast on your two or three logs and then add a fan behind it. If you put a fan behind the mast and knock it, your Zonai Battery will activate, and it will take you across the water, making it much easier to cross water sources. This is easier at the start of the game but more difficult as you progress through the more difficult locations.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

