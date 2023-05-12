Tears of the Kingdom – All Sky Island Chest Locations

The Sky Islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are filled with mysteries as you explore Hyrule Kingdom. These locations are a new way to explore the game, allowing you to solve puzzles, earn collectibles, and unlock helpful items during your adventure.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

Many of the Sky Islands contain chests that possess these helpful items. However, tracking them all down can be a daunting task. This guide covers all Sky Island chest locations that you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Every Sky Island Chest Location in Tears of the Kingdom

The Sky Island chests in Tears of the Kingdom will be hidden somewhere on top of these floating land formations. How you get up there will be up to you, be it floating up to it using a rock, creating a makeshift rocket, or gliding from one Sky Island to the next to explore them all.

When you’re trying to unlock these chests, they will typically require solving a unique puzzle. These challenges won’t have a set solution, and how you go about solving them will be up to you. It all comes down to how you use your abilities and the environment around you in Tears of the Kingdom.

Below is every Sky Chest location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and some tips for how to reach them.

All Great Sky Island Chest Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

These are where you can find all Great Sky Island chests in Tears of the Kingdom.

Great Sky Island Chest Location Great Sky Island Chest # Tips Great Sky Island Chest 1 You can find this chest on a small island, away from the main one. You’ll need to use a Ultrahand combination to get across. Great Sky Island Chest 2 This is a chest protected by several Zonai Soldiers. You need to defeat them before opening it. Great Sky Island Chest 3 You can find this one behind a breakable wall beside the In-isa Shrine. You will need an explosive or to Fuse a weapon with a boulder. Great Sky Island Chest 4 This is also a chest protected by several Zonai soldiers that you need to defeat. Great Sky Island Chest 5 You can find this one inside the Pondside Cave, to the left of the exit before you reach the other side. Great Sky Island Chest 6 You can find this on the other side of a gap, protected by a Zonai Captain. Great Sky Island Chest 7 This one is also protected by a handful of Zonai enemies. Great Sky Island Chest 8 You can find this one inside of a ruined tower after assisting the Koroks that need your assistance. Great Sky Island Chest 9 You can find this on the upper levels of the mountain area, close to the Gutanbac Shrine. Great Sky Island Chest 10 You can find this one close to the entrance of the Bottomless Cave, and you need to follow the pathway to the left. Great Sky Island Chest 11 This chest will appear shortly after you acquire the Gutanbac Shrine ability, Ascend, and you can progress to this upper area. Great Sky Island Chest 12 There will be a chest in a ruined tower room. You will need to use an Ultrahand combination to reach it.

