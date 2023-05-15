Tears of the Kingdom – What To Do with Ring Garlands

The Ring Garland is a unique item that you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s sold by a character at a specific location, and it’s a massive item you can carry around during your adventures through Hyrule. However, it doesn’t have a distinct use.

You can’t fit a Ring Garland into your inventory, and from what we can tell, it’s not an item you can give to another character. It’s something that you can use and purchase while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We have a few of what you can do with a Ring Garland and how it can be useful.

How the Ring Garland Works in Tears of the Kingdom

The Ring Garland appears as a purchasable item in Kakariko Village in Tears of the Kingdom. It’s being sold by Koko, a village resident, and she’s willing to offer you one for five rupees, an inexpensive item for you to grab while you’re running around the game.

The Ring Garland won’t go into your inventory when you get it. Instead, Link uses two hands to hold the massive flower item in Tears of the Kingdom, and you’ll have to run around with it until you choose to drop it.

Although it’s not an item you can use in your inventory, and it won’t join your key items, what you can do with it is use your various abilities on it. You can attach the Ring Garland to your weapons and shields, or you can add it to any crafting projects that you’re working on with the Ultrahand. It’s perfect if you’re making for a cart for your horse to pull around Hyrule, and adds to the decoration.

Outside of these uses, we’re not sure about the Ring Garland’s intention. It’s an item that Koko sells in Kakariko Village, and she only makes one per day. After you purchase that item for the day, there won’t be another for sale until the next in-game day in Tears of the Kingdom.

If there is an actual use for a quest, a character, or any other purpose in this game, we’ll make sure to share it. For now, it looks like the Ring Garland is a fun flavor piece to highlight the mysterious Ring Ruins that have landed in the village and their importance to the Tears of the Kingdom story.

