There are multiple villages for you to track down while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They are not close to each other, and you will need to travel across all of Hyrule to find them and assist them with multiple problems that they’ve been facing as the Upheaval occurs.

These locations are not shown to you on a map, and that makes tracking them down a little difficult. Luckily, there’s a way you can narrow down where you need to go to find them all. This guide covers how to find all villages in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find All Villages in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get to Lookout Landing, reach the center of the area and speak with the guard in Tears of the Kingdom. He will tell you that many citizens at this location have been using the Emergency Shelter, previously reserved for the Royal Family of Hyrule. Now, everyone uses them to protect themselves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Get inside, and you speak with a character named, Atmus, who will be able to identify on the map where you can begin looking for all of the Villages in Tears of the Kingdom. He does not mark this location on your map, but he does help lead you in the correct direction for each one. He tells you where to find: Rito Village, Gerudo Town, Goron City, Tarry Town, Zora’s Domain, Necluda, Kakariko Village, Hateno Village, and Lurelin Village.

Each of these locations will be highlighted on the map that Atmus is showing you. Unfortunately, these do not appear on your map, but they can be identified once you reach the Skyview Towers that you can find in each of these general areas. If you’re seeking out a particular village, make your way over to this region, and attempt to track down these Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom.

Every Skyview Tower you find makes it easier to travel across Hyrule, and you unlock additional fast travel points in Tears of the Kingdom. If you ever get lost, feel free to return to Atmus in Lookout Landing and ask him about the various Villages and Cities in Hyrule, and he’ll go through all of them once again.

Some of the villages might be difficult to reach. For example, Rito Village is assaulted by a massive Blizzard, and the bridge is out. You need to find out a way to cross the bridge and speak with the citizens there.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

