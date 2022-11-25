What are the undiscovered collectibles in Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, The Quest for Tyr is the second goal on The Path main story quest line. You, playing as Krats and accompanied by Mimir and Atreus, travel to the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim in search of the former Norse god of war, Tyr, who you believe may be imprisoned in a mine there. After crossing the Aurvangar Wetlands and exploring Nidavellir and The Forge, you come to the Jarnsmida Pitmines.

If you open up the map in your journal, you’ll find that the Jarnsmida Pitmines has plenty of collectibles to find: one Nornir Chest, one Legendary Chest, one item of Lore, two Artifacts, one of Odin’s Ravens, and two collectibles marked “Undiscovered”. This means you can’t collect these two items just yet. But when and how can you come back to the Jarnsmida Pitmines and get them?

What are the undiscovered collectibles in the Jarnsmida Pitmines?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The undiscovered collectibles in the Jarnsmida Pitmines are a Berserker Gravestone and a Remnant of Asgard. You’re going to have to play much, much further along The Path before you can discover either of them. You won’t be able to get back to this region until you’ve got the Draupnir Spear during Forging Destiny, the tenth goal on The Path. Once you’ve got the spear, you can return to the Jarnsmida Pitmines via the Aurvangar Wetlands and Sverd Sands.

How to get the Berserker Gravestone in the Jarnsmida Pitmines

When you come back to the Jarnsmida Pitmines with the Draupnir Spear, you can’t really miss the Berserker Gravestone. It’s above ground in an open area at the bottom of a zipline.

How to get the Remnant of Asgard in the Jarnsmida Pitmines

After you complete The Path main story quest line in its entirety, a Favor side quest called The Last Remnants of Asgard unlocks. Your objective in this quest is to retrieve Remnants of Asgard from the clutches of small groups of Einherjar scattered across the remaining realms. The Einherjar in the Jarnsmida Pitmines are on the north side of the pit, close to the Mystic gateway.