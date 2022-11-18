What is the undiscovered collectible in The Abandoned Village in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, The Abandoned Village is a region in the realm of Vanaheim. The first time you travel to Vanaheim, the Mystic Gateway takes you to The Southern Wilds, and from there you head north, passing through Freyr’s Camp and the Eastern Barri Woods before arriving at The Abandoned Village.

Now, the great thing about finding an abandoned village is that the villagers have abandoned not just their homes, but also their collectibles. So there’s plenty of looting for Kratos to do (it’s not stealing if you’re on a quest to prevent the end of the world). If you check your map when you first arrive in The Abandoned Village, you’ll see that there are one Nornir Chest, three Legendary Chests, one item of Lore, one of Odin’s Ravens, and one “Undiscovered” collectible. This means you won’t be able to get 100% completion on The Abandoned Village just yet. But how much further do you have to play before that undiscovered collectible is revealed? And when can you come back and get it?

How to get the undiscovered collectible in The Abandoned Village

Screenshot by Gamepur

The undiscovered collectible in The Abandoned Village is a Draugr Hole, and you can’t discover it or reach it until you have acquired the Draupnir Spear during the tenth goal in The Path main story quest line, Forging Destiny. Once you have the Draupnir Spear, you can return to Vanaheim and revisit The Abandoned Village. In an area on the east side of the village, just after you use a zipline to cross a river, there’s a pillar in the river near a hut on stilts (see the screenshot at the top of this page). When you return to The Abandoned Village with the Draupnir Spear, that pillar should have a jet of air coming out of it, and you can throw the spear into the hole from which the air is coming. Then you’ll be able to swing up to the platform extending from the hut, and from there you can get to the cave in which you’ll find the Draugr Hole.