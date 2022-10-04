When does Season 1 end in Overwatch 2? Answered

With Overwatch 2 moving to a free-to-play battle pass structure, you will want to keep each season’s start and end date in mind. When you put money down on each battle pass, you need to put in the proper amount of time to get the most out of it before it expires. Here is how long you have to complete Overwatch 2’s Season 1 battle pass.

When is the end date of Overwatch 2 Season 1?

Unfortunately, we do not have an exact end date for the first battle pass in Overwatch 2 as of this writing. That being said, we know that each season in the game will last for nine weeks, so we can estimate when it likely ends. Given that the first season begins at the game’s launch on October 4, nine weeks later would be December 6. That is most likely when season one ends and season two begins. We will update this article when we have confirmation of an end date and exact time.

Progressing through Overwatch 2’s battle passes are very similar to other standard battle passes that have been introduced in recent years. There are 80 tiers to it, each level giving you a different item for reaching it. Experience is earned by completing and winning matches in matchmaking or meeting the criteria for the game’s challenges. There is a free tier that lets you earn some of these items for free, but if you want everything, you will need to purchase the battle pass for $10 and reach level 80 before the end date.

The first season’s theme is cyberpunk, but not every item included has cyberpunk items. Besides the new Support hero, Kiriko, there are pretty standard cosmetics that go away from the theming.