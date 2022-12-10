Where is Slappy Shores in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Slappy Shores is one of nine named POI locations on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 island map. It’s a small, run-down, industrial port town at the mouth of a river, and its most unique feature is the huge Slap Juice factory on the south side of the town. If you want Slap Juice, then Slappy Shores is the absolute best place to be, bar none.

Related: Best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

What is the location of Slappy Shores in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Slappy Shores is on the eastern edge of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map, on a wide river mouth. The town is southeast of Brutal Bastion and northeast of Faulty Splits. Like all named locations, it has a Reboot Van, a Bounty Board, and a Capture Point. The Reboot Van is behind the Octopus tattoo parlor, the Bounty Board is outside a bar in the center of town, and the Capture Point is on the bridge that spans the river separating the north and south halves of the town.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The south side of Slappy Shores is dominated by the Slap Juice factory, which is the best place on the whole map to get Slap Juice. There are Slap Juice barrels and bottles everywhere, and a lot of other loot besides.

The north side of the town has a handful of dilapidated brick buildings, a Gas Station, and a small sports ground where you can meet Neymar Jr., who is at a bit of a loose end since Brazil’s defeat against Croatia in the quarter finals of the soccer World Cup.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Overall, Slappy Shores is a place worth visiting, with plenty of loot, vehicles, Gold Bars and, of course, Slap Juice to be taken advantage of. Its only slight downside is that it’s on the edge of the map, so you might have a long way to go to reach the storm circle, but those vehicles and all that Slap Juice should help you cross the island at speed if necessary.