Where to collect cat food in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenge in Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 is to find cat food. The to locations that it can be found in are Dirty Docks, and Retail Row. When we tried Retail Row, those were bugged for us, so we went to Dirty Docks and complete the mission there.

You only need to collect two containers of cat food, and two of them can be found in the central shipping container area at Dirty Docks, so even if Retail Row is bugged for you, you can still finish the quest easily.

We don’t know what the cat food is for. Perhaps Meowscles or Kit is returning to the game, or maybe it’s an Alf reference that many Fortnite players will be too young to get.

You can find the rest of this weeks quests below:

Epic Quests

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests