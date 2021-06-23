Where to place Boomboxes in Believer Beach in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 is to place Boomboxes at Believer Beach. There are three in total that you can place, and in this guide, we will show you where to find the locations.

Believer Beach is the new name for Sweaty Sands, as it is where all the people who believed in the UFOs were gathering. They are now having a massive party in the area, so it’s a little different than it was last season.

You can see the locations of all three of the Boomboxes on the map below:

Boombox Location #1

Near the pool at the hotel, on the beach.

Boombox Location #2

Near the main desk in the concert area.

Boombox Location #3

Beside and bus and lamp post near the trailer park area.

