Where to place Boomboxes in Believer Beach in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 is to place Boomboxes at Believer Beach. There are three in total that you can place, and in this guide, we will show you where to find the locations.

Believer Beach is the new name for Sweaty Sands, as it is where all the people who believed in the UFOs were gathering. They are now having a massive party in the area, so it’s a little different than it was last season.

You can see the locations of all three of the Boomboxes on the map below:

Boombox Location #1

Near the pool at the hotel, on the beach.

Boombox Location #2

Near the main desk in the concert area.

Boombox Location #3

Beside and bus and lamp post near the trailer park area.

Epic Quests

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests