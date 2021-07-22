Where to find a Whiplash in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Protect ya neck.
In Week 7 of Chapter 2 Season 7, there are some challenges that involve a Whiplash. While the challenges themselves are quite easy, finding a Whiplash might be a little more awkward.
The challenges in question are reaching max speed in a Whiplash, driving a Whiplash in the storm, and completing Whiplash time trials. You can’t do any of them without finding the car first.
The best place to check in the game right now is actually Believer Beach. In the easternmost car park near the IO tents, or at the western end behind the gas station, a Whiplash has a very high chance of spawning. If you cannot find one there, then Lazy Lake town is where to, and you can normally find one near the car dealership there.
To reach max speed, just find a long straight road and a tank full of gas and boost for as long as possible. Driving in a storm is pretty self-explanatory so we assume you have that covered.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 7 Legendary Quests
- Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP
- Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 7 Epic Quests
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes (0/5) – 30000 XP
- Defeat Riot (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Reach top speed in a Whiplash (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Drive a Whiplash through the storm (01) – 30000 XP
- Complete Whiplash time trials (0/1) – 30000 XP