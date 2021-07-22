Where to find a Whiplash in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

In Week 7 of Chapter 2 Season 7, there are some challenges that involve a Whiplash. While the challenges themselves are quite easy, finding a Whiplash might be a little more awkward.

The challenges in question are reaching max speed in a Whiplash, driving a Whiplash in the storm, and completing Whiplash time trials. You can’t do any of them without finding the car first.

The best place to check in the game right now is actually Believer Beach. In the easternmost car park near the IO tents, or at the western end behind the gas station, a Whiplash has a very high chance of spawning. If you cannot find one there, then Lazy Lake town is where to, and you can normally find one near the car dealership there.

To reach max speed, just find a long straight road and a tank full of gas and boost for as long as possible. Driving in a storm is pretty self-explanatory so we assume you have that covered.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 7 Legendary Quests

Week 7 Epic Quests