Where to find Flutter Mane in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Flutter Mane is one of the many new Paradox Pokémon you can obtain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Flutter Mane looks like an abnormal Misdreavus and is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. The Pokémon is located in only one place in all of Paldea, and, unfortunately, it can’t be reached until you complete most of the game. Flutter Mane is also considered a Legendary, or Legendary-like, Pokémon, making it more of a challenge to face off against.

Related: What are the odds for critical hits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Crit chance explained

How to catch Scream Tail in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All Paradox Pokémon are found in Area Zero, the crater in the center of Paldea. You don’t gain access to Area Zero until you complete the Path of Legends, Victory Road, and Starfall Street quests. Once you finish the Path of Legends, Professor Sada or Turo will call on you to come to Area Zero with their son Arven. You’ll need to accomplish Victory Road and Starfall Street to have Nemona and Penny join your party, respectively. When all four of you are ready to go to Area Zero, the Zero Gate will be marked on your map. From the gate’s entrance, you can use Koraidon or Miraidon to fly down to Area Zero.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at Area Zero for the first time, the professor will instruct you to re-activate the four Research Centers in the crater. You will find a Flutter Mane roaming inside a small cave next to the third Research Center. The Pokémon is also plentiful in the underground parts of Area Zero, where Research Center 4 and Lab Zero are located. Flutter Mane is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, but it can be traded to your copy of Pokémon Violet with a friend. Violet owners can also capture Flutter Mane by being invited to Tera Raid Battles with the Paradox Pokémon.

Screenshot via Gamepur

Flutter Man is a Ghost and Fiary-type Pokémon and is weak against Ghost and Steel-type moves. It is also immune to Normal, Fighting, and Dragon-type moves. However, since Ghost is weak against other Ghost-type attacks, it is best to avoid using Ghost Pokémon against Flutter Mane and instead focus on using Pokémon that can use Ghost or Steel-type moves.