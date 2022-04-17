Where to find Sacrificial Twigs in Elden Ring – and what they do

In Elden Ring, a Sacrificial Twig is a special kind of Talisman that is consumed automatically when you die instead of dropping your runes, making it a very useful item to have if you’re in a risky situation (and there are plenty of them in Elden Ring). It can sometimes also be a good idea to get a Sacrificial Twig after you die, when you’re going to retrieve your dropped Runes. This is because if you die again, you won’t make another Rune drop and lose the original Rune drop. Instead, you’ll just lose the Sacrificial Twig.

Related: Where to take Irina’s letter in Elden Ring

Sacrificial Twigs can be bought from Patches in Murkwater Cave, from Twin Maiden Husks at Roundtable Hold after you’ve brought them Patches Bell Bearing, and from the Isolated Merchant on the Weeping Peninsula.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sacrificial Twigs are also very occasionally dropped by Lesser Wormfaces, which can be found at Atlus Plateau and Crumbling Farum Azula. Otherwise there are several specific locations to find one: