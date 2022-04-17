Where to find Sacrificial Twigs in Elden Ring – and what they do
How to avoid losing your Runes when you die.
In Elden Ring, a Sacrificial Twig is a special kind of Talisman that is consumed automatically when you die instead of dropping your runes, making it a very useful item to have if you’re in a risky situation (and there are plenty of them in Elden Ring). It can sometimes also be a good idea to get a Sacrificial Twig after you die, when you’re going to retrieve your dropped Runes. This is because if you die again, you won’t make another Rune drop and lose the original Rune drop. Instead, you’ll just lose the Sacrificial Twig.
Sacrificial Twigs can be bought from Patches in Murkwater Cave, from Twin Maiden Husks at Roundtable Hold after you’ve brought them Patches Bell Bearing, and from the Isolated Merchant on the Weeping Peninsula.
Sacrificial Twigs are also very occasionally dropped by Lesser Wormfaces, which can be found at Atlus Plateau and Crumbling Farum Azula. Otherwise there are several specific locations to find one:
- In the Mistwood cemetery northeast of Waypoint Ruins.
- On a corpse lying on a stone platform on the cliffs of the southern landmass of Liurnia of the Lakes.
- Edgar will give you one when you first speak to him. Find him in Castle Morne on the Weeping Peninsula.
- In a chest in an enemy camp on the Atlus Plateau.
- Fia will give you one during Rogier’s questline if you talk to her about Rogier.