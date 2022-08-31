Where to find the Sandworm in Tower of Fantasy

There are plenty of elite field enemies around Tower of Fantasy’s large open world that will net you some nice resources if you can defeat them. Although many are in established enemy camps or clearly marked areas, the Sandworm definitely isn’t. Instead, it’s hiding underground in a nondescript bit of beach that’s easy to miss if you don’t already know where to look.

Sandworm location

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Sandworm, fast travel to the Mt. Woochu spacerift in Banges, shown above. If you haven’t discovered this spacerift yet, it’s a fairly short trek down the coast from the spacerift at Banges Dock. Once you arrive, head to the nearby shore where there’s a small beach area. Walking around this area should cause the Sandworm to pop up out of the ground and attack. Keep an eye out for the red indicator on the ground that will warn you if it’s about to hit you.

How to defeat the Sandworm

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fighting the Sandworm is pretty straightforward, as it only has a few attacks, all of which are clearly telegraphed ahead of time. At the start of the fight, the Sandworm seems to prefer jumping out of the ground and immediately burrowing again, making it a little tricky to hit. Try using a ranged weapon here, and after you land a hit or two it should stay above ground for a bit longer.

In general, your best bet is to try to bait the Sandworm into attacking you from underground by standing over where it’s burrowing. Then you can use these attacks to dodge and trigger bullet time, which will quickly charge your discharge attacks. Note that when the red indicator first appears, this isn’t when you should dodge. Instead, do so when the indicator flashes more brightly, a second or so after it initially shows up.