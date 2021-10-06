Where to find War Traveler boots in Diablo 2: Resurrected

In Diablo 2: Resurrected, War Traveler boots drop, like all unique items, at random. There’s no way to craft them, nor is there a guaranteed place to find them. However, some monsters, in some areas, on some difficulties are more likely to drop them than others.

War Travelers won’t drop at all on Normal difficulty. The earliest they can possibly drop is on the Great Marsh on Nightmare difficulty, but you’ll be extraordinarily lucky if you find a pair that early on. Your chances of finding them increase slightly as you progress through the game on Nightmare, and are actually slightly lower on Hell difficulty.

Finding unique items is less about the area you’re in though, and more about the uniqueness of the monsters you kill. As you’d expect, the more unique and “boss-ish” the monster, the more likely it is to drop any unique items at all, and therefore the unique item you’re looking for.

So your best bet if your heart is set on a shiny new pair of War Travelers is to kill act bosses over and over again on Nightmare difficulty. Baal and Diablo are the most likely to drop War Travelers, but most players prefer to farm Mephisto because he’s easier and quicker to reach and defeat. The only act boss that never drops War Travelers on Nightmare difficulty is Andariel. If you really want to farm her for War Travelers, you’ll have to do it on Hell difficulty.

Be warned though, even killing Baal on Nightmare for the first time (all item drops get slightly worse on repeat visits to all act bosses), you’re still looking at a 1 in 2200 chance of him dropping War Traveler boots. So persistence, and mainly luck, are key here.

Anyone lucky enough to find a pair of War Travelers will get these bonuses: