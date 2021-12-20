Where to get Goblin Toe boots in Diablo 2: Resurrected

To get Goblin Toe boots in Diablo 2: Resurrected, you’re going to have to be lucky, as they are a unique item that drops randomly. You can increase your chances of finding them though, by repeatedly playing through the parts of the game where monsters are most likely to drop them.

The monster with the very highest chance of dropping Goblin Toes is Diablo on Normal difficulty, followed by Baal on Normal difficulty, and then Andariel on Nightmare difficulty. Any Act boss on Nightmare or Hell will also have a good chance of dropping Goblin Toes too. Fighting bosses again and again can get pretty boring though (not to say risky), so if you’d rather repeatedly play through a whole Act, then go for Act V on any difficulty level. Even if you chicken out of fighting Baal at the end, then the Council Members all have a decent chance to drop Goblin Toes and, you never know, even a regular monster might.

As unique items go, Goblin Toes are pretty straightforward. Apart from a couple of solid defense modifiers, their main selling point is a significant increase to Crushing Blow chance, so they’re definitely designed for physical fighters, especially in the Barbarian and Paladin classes.

Goblin Toes’ full range of bonuses is as follows: