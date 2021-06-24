Where to glide 20 meters while holding a chicken in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 – chicken spawn locations

While Fortnite might have moved on from the Primal season, you can still find animals if different locations on the map. One of the challenges for Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 is to glide 20 meters while holding a chicken. The mechanics haven’t changed, but you will need to find the new spawn locations of the animals.

Below, you can see the best places to find chicken spawn on the island. We would highly recommend to the east of Pleasant Park, as it has been by far the most consistent area where we have found them.

To chicken glide, just sneak up on one and grab it by interacting with it. If it sees you coming, you will need to chase it down. When you have it, your character will raise it above their head, and if jump you will get a mild low gravity effect as the chicken flaps its little wings.

If you are having difficulty catching the chicken, you can find some corn at one of the farms and throw it on the ground to distract the animal, making it much easier to catch.

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests