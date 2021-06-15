Where to step on a body scanner in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
General checkup.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 is to step onto a body scanner. This wil involve making your way to the new Satellite Bases that can be found all over the map. There are seven in total, each one will get a new body scanner added to it on Thursday, June 17 when the challenges go live.
For the most part, the scanners are in different buildings in each base so below you will find several resources to help you find them quickly. The map is marked with each base location, while the video will guide you too each scanner within those bases.
The photos down below also show each buildings that houses the body scanner from an aerial view of the base to make them easier to find.
- West of Fort Crumpet, on the coast
- In Stealthy Stronghold
- in the southwest of Slurpy Swamp
- To the east of Weeping Woods
- Southeast of Misty Meadows in the mountains
- Southeast of Corny Complex near Lake Canoe
- At FN Radio Station
Now that you know where to find all the body scanners, you can check out the rest of this week challenges below:
Epic Quests Week 2
- Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake
- Explosive damage to opponent structures
- Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park
- Destroy equipment at satellite stations
- Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner
- Visit different damned locations in a single match
- Enter a UFO
Legendary Quests Week 2
- Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods
- Step onto a body scanner
- Converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces
- Deal Damage with IO tech weapons
- Damage an IO guard