Where to step on a body scanner in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 is to step onto a body scanner. This wil involve making your way to the new Satellite Bases that can be found all over the map. There are seven in total, each one will get a new body scanner added to it on Thursday, June 17 when the challenges go live.

For the most part, the scanners are in different buildings in each base so below you will find several resources to help you find them quickly. The map is marked with each base location, while the video will guide you too each scanner within those bases.

The photos down below also show each buildings that houses the body scanner from an aerial view of the base to make them easier to find.

West of Fort Crumpet, on the coast

In Stealthy Stronghold

in the southwest of Slurpy Swamp

To the east of Weeping Woods

Southeast of Misty Meadows in the mountains

Southeast of Corny Complex near Lake Canoe

At FN Radio Station

Now that you know where to find all the body scanners, you can check out the rest of this week challenges below:

