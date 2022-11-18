Who are the voice actors in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me? – The Devil in Me voice cast

Horror lovers rejoice as the newest The Dark Pictures Anthology game releases. This is the fourth game in the series, titled The Devil in Me. A docuseries crew is lured to a Murder Castle by a mysterious voice, and players must do their best to help the group survive. Half the reason these games work so well is that Supermassive Games always hires stellar voice casts, so let’s meet the stars of The Devil in Me.

Jessie Buckley (Kate Wilder)

An investigative journalist who hosts an episodic documentary series on serial killers, Kate is ambitious, anxious, and bold. She works with the five other protagonists to explore and make their docuseries, Architects of Murder. She is voiced by and modeled after actress Jessie Buckley, best known for her role in the HBO miniseries Chernobyl.

Paul Kaye (Charles Lonnit)

Charlie funds and directs Architects of Murder. He doesn’t always get along with his younger employees, but he gets the job done. He’s known for being cynical, overbearing, and determined. Charlie is voiced by Paul Kaye.

Nikki Patel (Erin Keenan)

A young intern for Architects of Murder, Erin wasn’t prepared for sound design to become so sinister. She may be one of the most friendly crew members, but her timid nature can get her in trouble. Erin’s voice actor is Nikki Patel.

Gloria Obianyo (Jamie Tiergan)

When it comes to filming Architects of Murder, Jamie is the architect of all the behind-the-scenes artistry. She works at the chief grip, manipulating and managing all equipment on set. However, while Jamie is skilled, she might get along with the equipment better than her coworkers sometimes. Stubborn, antagonistic, and witty, Jamie is voiced by Gloria Obianyo.

Fehinti Balogun (Mark Nestor)

Every great director needs a great cameraman, and for Charlie, that’s Mark. He’s a sincere, but immature, young man who helps the Architects of Murder production look its best. Mark is voiced by Fehinti Balogun.

John Dagleish (Henry Howard Holmes)

The entire reason the Architects of Murder crew heads to the World’s Fair Hotel is because of Henry Howard Holmes, America’s first serial killer. He’s a con artist and a murderer who took advantage of tourists and thrill-seekers to increase his body count. Though he died in 1896, his legacy will haunt your player characters until the game credits roll. Holmes is voiced by John Dagleish.

Pip Torrens (The Curator)

A familiar face in The Dark Picture Anthology, The Curator is back to lead you through this spooky and haunting tale of death and the supernatural. Pip Torrens returns to voice this iconic character.

Edward Bluemel (Jeff)

The first of two fake-out protagonists, Jeff is an adventurous man on his honeymoon with his wife, only to be lured in and killed by H.H. Holmes. He is voiced by Edward Bluemel.

Kitty Archer (Marie)

Marie is Jeff’s wife. Her honeymoon is ruined by a bloody excursion to H.H. Holmes World’s Fair Hotel. She is voiced by Kitty Archer.

Abdul Salis (Joseph Morello)

Joseph Morello is a previous victim of the game’s major antagonist, Du’Mat. Spoiler warning: Morello survived a previous hunt and, in hopes of saving himself and his daughter, helped Du’Mat lure his next victims: The Architects of Murder crew. Morello’s voice was the one on the other end of the phone, encouraging them to come to the “Murder Castle”. Many fans speculated Abdul Salis would be Du’Mat himself, but that was a bait and switch.

Undisclosed Actors (Grantham Du’Met, Manny Sherman)

Two of The Devil in Me’s major protagonists have undisclosed voice actors. Players don’t exactly who is voicing them yet, despite spending the game helping all the characters escape Du’Mat’s bloody clutches and Sherman’s equally bloody legacy. Hopefully, the voice actors’ names will be leaked once the game has been out for a few weeks.