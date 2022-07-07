God of War Ragnarok hype explodes with millions of views and likes for release date announcement

Excitement for God of War Ragnarok is at a fever pitch, especially now that a November release date is finally locked down. PlayStation announced the long-awaited date without a big event or livestream: we just got a quick 30-second CGI trailer and a blog post. Even that was enough to do big numbers, and the figures ostensibly translate to millions of fans ready to play the game this fall.

Games reporter Benji Sales collated the numbers from the Ragnarok announcements on Twitter. Just a few hours after the news broke, developer Sony Santa Monica saw its most-liked tweet, PlayStation’s own tweet received 145,000 likes, and the PlayStation Instagram account got close to a million likes — it has since crossed the one million mark.

Additionally, the new “Father and Son” cinematic trailer (which you can watch at the bottom of this article), garnered millions of views from its various re-postings. All of these big numbers would seem to indicate tangible hype for the game, and those potential customers could mean another blockbuster success for Sony. We only have to wait a few months to find out, since the release date has been locked in for Wednesday, November 9.

Giant social media metrics for God of War Ragnarok release date announcement today



• PlayStation Instagram – 970k Likes

• PlayStation Twitter – 145k Likes

• Santa Monica Studio Twitter – 80k Likes (most ever)

• YouTube CG Trailer – 4+ Million Combined Views



HUGE numbers pic.twitter.com/t1h23txnmp — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 7, 2022

There will be multiple editions of God of War Ragnarok available come November. Preorders open on Friday, July 15, at which point the Standard, Launch, Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, and Jötnar editions will be up for sale. There are big differences between all of those, but at the very least, anyone who purchases the game on just PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for $10 USD more.

While we wait the last few months for Ragnarok’s launch, there’s time for speculation. The new trailer revealed Fenrir, a giant wolf with an interesting place in Norse mythology. His role in the game may not exactly match up to real-world folklore, but his inclusion is still quite exciting. The next few months also present an opportunity for anyone looking to catch up to play all the God of War games in order.