Gotham Knights has gone gold, on track for October release

Roughly two years after it was first announced, the wait for Gotham Knights is almost over, as WB Games Montréal has announced that the title has finally gone gold. The studio shared news of the game’s development milestone on Twitter late this morning, adding that the game is also still on pace to launch in October.

Toute l'équipe de Gotham Knights est fière de vous annoncer que nous sommes officiellement GOLD! 🎖️ 🎉

On se retrouve en Octobre! 🦉



The whole Gotham Knights team is proud to announce that we're officially GOLD! 🎖️ 🎉

See you in October! 🦉

Initially announced at DC’s 2020 Fandome event, Gotham Knights follows the Batfamily — Robin, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Nightwing — as they seek to protect Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death, while also attempting to uncover the truth behind the Caped Crusader’s demise. Despite WB Montréal’s prior experience with the Batman: Arkham series, and the fact that many of Gotham Knights’ characters have previously appeared in the Arkham games, Gotham Knights is set in a separate continuity.

In early 2021, following months of silence since the game’s announcement, Gotham Knights was delayed to the following year. Earlier this year, WB Montréal announced that the previous-generation versions of the game initially set to launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One had been cancelled “to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience.”

Gotham Knights isn’t the only big DC game in development. Rocksteady, which is also known for its work on the Arkham games, is developing Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League — a four-player cooperative title that actually is set in the Arkham timeline. DC characters have also held a large presence in Warner Bros’ crossover fighting game MultiVersus, which prominently features Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam.