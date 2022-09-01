Gremlins’ Gizmo is headed to MultiVersus, new teaser released

The MultiVersus roster is getting ready to grow once again. The next character comes with a few caveats though: don’t expose it to light, don’t get it wet, and don’t feed it after midnight. That’s right, Gizmo the Mogwai from Gremlins is about to enter the fray.

The MultiVersus Twitter account teased the new addition. “We’ve got a little, fluffy surprise headed your way on Tuesday,” it reads, promising the new character’s arrival on September 6. The attached video shows the box that Gizmo was packed into in the movie, and the little guy’s paws can be seen popping out for a brief moment before the screen cuts to black. He’ll be one of the cutest additions to the roster yet.

Gizmo’s inclusion in MultiVersus might actually raise some questions. Another Gremlins character, the villainous Spike, was already revealed as a future character. The question is whether Gizmo and Spike will be two distinct characters or some sort of two-in-one, along the lines of Tom and Jerry. Replies to the teaser tweet largely seem to believe the latter. Thematically, it would make sense for the two to be a “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” kind of thing, where players can switch between them. Luckily, we only have a few days to go before we find out.

Other replies to the tweet passive-aggressively bring up Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty, another announced character. You can play as Morty in MultiVersus right now, but his grandpa Rick still doesn’t have a release date. Fans have been eagerly awaiting one since Rick leaked back in July.

In fact, the list of all leaked and datamined characters coming to MultiVersus is quite long at this point. The titular Beetlejuice and The Wicked Witch of The Wizard of Oz fame are the most recent pair to be discovered. A new Warner Bros. trademark suggests that Bugs Bunny’s Big Chungus meme will also come to the game at some point.