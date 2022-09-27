Red Claw is your sharp-looking Fortnite Crew Pack character for October

Fortnite has introduced a ton of cool characters through Crew Packs. We’ve seen robot boxer Southpaw, summer witch Phaedra, sword-swinging Wolverine Zero, and many more. Next up is Red Claw, who Epic Games promises will “fight tooth and claw until the very end.”

Epic also says Red Claw is “incapable of dulling” on the Fortnite blog, and the accompanying trailer backs that up. It shows him leaping from buildings, standing in front of explosions, and doing general cool dude action movie stuff. Red Claw isn’t coming to Fortnite unarmed either — the October Crew Pack also includes a bunch of his gear. As you can see in the image below, he’s bringing the Black Fang back bling, Red’s Rippers pickaxe, Shredded Red wrap, Never Take Me Alive loading screen, Dark Nights/Red Lights lobby track, and Dark & Red Instrumental lobby track. Red Claw also has an unmasked look you can rock. All of this comes to Fortnite at “approximately” 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Friday, September 30.

Image via Epic Games

If you’re not familiar with Fortnite Crew Packs, here’s what you need to know: for $11.99 USD a month, you get a monthly batch of bonuses. In addition to characters and cosmetics like the Red Claw collection, you also get every seasonal battle pass and 1,000 V-Bucks with each new pack. This is a recurring subscription, but you can cancel it if need be.

Red Claw is Fortnite’s October addition, but he’s not the only big release for the new month. A new Anime Legends Pack will be introduced, and there’s a new physical edition of the game coming with it. The disc version of Anime Legends goes on sale on Friday, October 14, and it’ll be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The digital pack comes about a week later, on Saturday, October 22. It’ll be available everywhere Fortnite can be played, and both the digital and physical versions will cost you $19.99 USD.