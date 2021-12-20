Many of the hardships and struggles that defined 2020 permeated into 2021, and the games industry continued to adjust. The ongoing pandemic led to new challenges in game development, leading to delays for titles of all different sizes and scales. Even so, some significant heavy hitters still showed on store shelves and into our hands.

The way games are made has been under closer examination, with several large companies facing a public reckoning for misconduct and leadership fallacies in the workplace. Game development practices are under scrutiny, and the conditions in which games are developed are now being discussed as much or more than the games that result.

With such an eventful 2021, there is plenty to unpack. Despite development setbacks, most of the triple-A publishers delivered some hotly anticipated titles, while dropping some surprises along the way. Smaller and indie titles also continue to provide memorable experiences across all genres. And with all that has occurred over the year, there is hopefully plenty to learn as 2022 approaches.

Keep an eye out for Gamepur’s Best of 2021 coverage, with roughly three pieces going live every weekday until the unveiling of our Game of the Year.

Gamepur’s Best of 2021