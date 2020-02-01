Where Is the Ice Throne in Fortnite?

While we might be approaching the end of Winterfest 2019, there are still daily challenges to be done in Fortnite. One of the locations you might need to know for today's challenge is the Ice Throne. As part of the challenge, you need to search ammo boxes at the Ice Throne, The Workshop, or the Shiver Inn. You only need to search two ammo boxes, and you can do it at any of the three locations.

You can find the Ice Throne to the north of Pleasant Park, marked on the map above. This is a massive structure made from ice, so it is tough to miss. There is a flat platform about halfway up that you can land on if you wish, and it is filled with smaller rooms and stairs that contain ammo boxes and chests for you to loot.

It is also a pretty busy spot right now, with lots of players wanting to check it out and explore it for themselves. As such, be careful as a couple of firefights are pretty much guaranteed if you're going to check it out right now.

If you need help with any of the other Winterfest Challenges, you can find guides for them linked below. You have until Jan. 7 to finish these up and get your free holiday loot.

