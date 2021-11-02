All Achievements and Trophies in DogLife, and how to get them

DogLife is packed with achievements for players who are looking to live their best life as a four-legged friend. In this guide, you will find a list of all the achievements, as well as links to guides on how to finish them.

The guides for DogLife are currently under construction, so check back often as we add more completed guides to the list.

Longevity DogLife Achievements

Complete a Life: Complete an entire life using one character.

Mating DogLife Achievements

Birthing Company: Give Birth to a litter of three.

Human DogLife Achievements

A Clean Hit: Break someone’s bong.

Get called a fleabiscuit. Service Animal Certified : Save someone’s life.

Disease DogLife Achievements

Addict: Develop a drug addiction

Contract rabies Infected!: Give rabies to another animal in DogLife.

Rejection DogLife Achievements

Bad Product: Get kicked out of the pet store by misbehaving, etc.

Get kicked out on the street by your owner. Over Sheltered: Get returned to the shelter by your owner.

Escape DogLife Achievements

Bustin’ Out: Escape from home

General DogLife Achievenments