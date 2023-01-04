It wouldn’t be a Pokémon adventure without encountering some legendary Pokémon during your journey. You can expect to encounter a handful of legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adventure. During the second trailer for the game, we caught a glimpse of the two appearing in it. This guide will cover all legendary Pokémon you can have in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Following the second trailer, we know the two featured legendaries for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Koraidon and Miraidon. This was before the game was released. Following the official launch, we learned of four more legendary Pokémon you can find while exploring the Paldea region, and they are available in both games. You can find these six unique legendary Pokémon while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: The 5 best Pokemon for Tera Raids – Best Pokemon to train and use in Tera Raids

Chi-Yu

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chi-Yu is one of the four Ruinous Pokémon, a Dark and Fire-type, locked inside behind a mysterious gate in the northern region of the map. You can open it by finding all eight blue stakes in the Paldea region.

Chien-Pao

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chien-Pau is another of the Ruinous four Pokémon, a Dark and Ice-type. It was locked behind the western gate you can open once you find all eight yellow stakes in Paldea.

Koraidon

Koraidon will be the featured legendary Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet. You’ll have a chance to catch this Pokémon as you progress through the game. It is a Fighting and Dragon-type Pokémon.

Screenshot via Gamepur

Miraidon

Miraidon is the featured legendary Pokémon for Pokémon Violet. You will have a chance to catch it as you progress through the game and explore the region. It is an Electric and Dragon-type Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ting-Lu

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ting-Lu is the third Ruinous Pokémon, a Dark and Ground-type. You can find it behind the mysterious gate in the eastern section of Paldea, and the gate unlocks when you find all eight green stakes in the region.

Wo-Chien

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final four of the Ruinous Pokémon, Wo-Chien, is a Dark and Grass-type. You can find it in the southern area of Paldea by unlocking all purple stakes in Paldea.

Beyond these six starting legendary Pokémon, we do not know any more that will make their way into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, when Pokémon HOME becomes available, that will not be the case. For example, if you catch Zacian or Zamazenta from Pokémon Sword and Shield and add them to Pokémon HOME, they can join you in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

More legendary Pokémon exclusive to appear in Scarlet and Violet could appear in future expansions.