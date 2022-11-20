Every boss fight, ordered by level, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are many factions to help and quests to complete in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that will require you to explore every little bit of the map. However, since the map is huge and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are open-world, players can get lost and end up fighting either much stronger opponents or much weaker Pokemon. To make sure that the enemies you fight aren’t too strong or weak, we will present you with a list of every boss fight in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, ordered by their highest-level Pokemon.

Best order for all boss battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are three main quests players will need to complete to finish Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers will have to defeat all gym leaders, as in previous games, but they will also need to defeat Titan Pokemon, which are humongous versions of normal Pokemon, and dethrone all Team Star leaders one by one.

To know exactly which boss you should try to defeat, here is a list of every boss fight in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, ordered by their best Pokemon’s level: