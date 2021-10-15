All Power Bomb Tank expansion locations in Metroid Dread

The Power Bomb is the strongest of all the weapons and items in Metroid Dread, allowing Samus to completely clear the screen of enemies and blocks. When you first earn this power, you’ll only be able to deploy a small number of them, which to be fair, makes sense – infinite ammo for the ultimate weapon would be a bit much.

However, you can find a good number of Power Bomb Tanks (or Expansions) across Planet ZDR. Just as Missile Expansions and Energy Tanks increase their respective stats, these raise the number of Power Bombs Samus can carry. Here’s where to find them all.

Artaria Power Bomb Tank | Requirements: Morph Ball, Spider Magnet, Grapple Beam

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found in the rafters high above the big room in the middle of the EMMI Zone. While it’s a breeze to reach it with the Space Jump, you can get it earlier in the game if you wish. Using the Spider Magnet on the blue wall on the right side of the room, you can shimmy up and over, swinging to the ceiling with the Grapple Beam. From there, you can tuck into the small opening in Morph Ball form to grab the Power Bomb Tank.

Elun Power Bomb Tank | Requirements: Morph Ball, Bombs

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found in the elaborate vent system above the room where you fight the Chozo Soldier in Elun. Once you’re up there, roll through and destroy any Bomb Blocks in your way, and the path will wrap around to this upgrade.

Hanubia Power Bomb Tank | Requirements: Morph Ball, Bombs, Speed Booster

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dread’s penultimate zone has its own Power Bomb Tank to find, and it’s locked behind one of the game’s Speed Booster puzzles. There’s a group of blocks in an upper room, but you need to start in the next room to the right. Sprint from the ledge, shoot through the door, and you’ll be able to store a Shinespark just as you hit the edge of the platform. Now quickly drop a Bomb to get through the first set of blocks, then launch straight down to blow open the passage to the Expansion.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!