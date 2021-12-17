How to use a holiday Presents item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021

Along with returning holiday-inspired skins and weapons, Fortnite Chapter 3’s Winterfest has some special gifts for all players, thanks to the one and only Sgt. Winters. As one may notice from the main menu, a new option is available for players to enter into Winters’ lodge, where they can discover many wrapped gifts left untouched. Of course, each of these can be ripped up to find a valuable cosmetic waiting inside, but it will take patience to eventually earn all of these holiday offerings.

To have you all decked out in gear for this latest chapter, Sgt. Winters’ Lodge lets you unwrap and equip just one item a day. With their being 14 gifts in total, you’ll need to return at the start of each new day to open the next. After a gift is opened, you’ll have the choice to equip your item right away or store it in your inventory for safe keeping (as shown below). Although we don’t want to spoil all of the specific items you’ll be receiving here, expect there to be weapon and character skins, contrails, music, and even harvesting tools.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastly, there are some additional caveats to a few of the gifts under Sgt. Winters’ tree. For one, the gift found in the far-right corner of the room is completely frozen over — most likely to thaw out near the end of this giveaway. On the left side of the room, there is also a golden box that the game will have you save for last.

From now until January 6, players can also dig into Winterfest 2021’s own set of quests and challenges, all of which rewarding you handsomely with boatloads of XP. In addition, the game is also celebrating one of the year’s biggest movie releases, with Spider-Man: No Way Home cosmetics now available in the Item Shop.

