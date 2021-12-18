Where to collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021

Another day means another Fortnite Winterfest Challenges, and this time you need to collect biplanes from around the map.

In this guide, we will show you where to collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound. You can find four locations at Greasy Grove shown on the map below, although you only need to find three of them.

Greasy Grove Toy Biplane Locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location 1 – The Playground

Location 2 – The Gas Station

Location 3 – Basement in the house on the east side of town

