Where to collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021
Tickets at the ready.
Another day means another Fortnite Winterfest Challenges, and this time you need to collect biplanes from around the map.
In this guide, we will show you where to collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound. You can find four locations at Greasy Grove shown on the map below, although you only need to find three of them.
Greasy Grove Toy Biplane Locations
Location 1 – The Playground
Location 2 – The Gas Station
Location 3 – Basement in the house on the east side of town
You can find all the challenges below, and we will have links to useful guides to help you complete the awkward ones as soon as we can get them completed.
- Complete 7 Winterfest Quests (Snowmando Board)
- Complete 10 Winderfest Quests (Ffrosty)
- Warm yourself at the Yule log in the Cozy Lodge
- Deal damage to opponents with the Snowball Launcher
- Collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound
- Travel while having icy feet
- Fly with a chicken
- Dance for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop
- Ram a snowman with a vehicle
- Use a Holiday Presents! item
- Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree
- Eat five food in a single match
- Hide for ten seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25 meters of an opponent
- Light campfire while having icy feet
- Travel 1000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher
- Destroy holiday decorations
- Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade