How to fly with a chicken in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021

A new day in Fortnite means a new challenge, and this time you will need to fly with a chicken if you want to earn that bonus experience and your Winterfest rewards.

The first thing you will need to do is find a chicken. We would suggest checking the areas marked on the map below, as it is common to find chickens near any of the red circles or just to the south of Shifty Shafts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sneak up on one and grab it by interacting with it. If it sees you coming, you will need to chase it down. When you have it, your character will raise it above their head, and if jump you will get a mild low gravity effect as the chicken flaps its little wings.

Just keep running and jumping until you hit the full distance required for the challenges., which is not very far in the grand scheme of things.

You can find the rest of the Winterfest 2021 challenges below: