Destiny 2: Season of the Deep Release Date, Story & New Weapons

Destiny 2 Season 21 is titled Season of the Deep and takes Guardians back to a beloved location that was vaulted by developer Bungie long ago, Titan. Beneath the waves, players will battle against a new threat, collect new gear and weapons themed around deep water creatures, and unlock new Exotics for their collection. This guide explains everything fans need to know about Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, so they have all the information they need to dive in and face the evil lurking beneath Titan’s sea.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is for newcomers and dedicated Destiny 2 players. However, considering that the story references a character from Destiny 2’s past, it may appeal more to those who have been playing the game since its launch. Commander Sloane and Titan return in this season, something fans have been desperate for since they were vaulted, meaning this will almost certainly be one of the most popular seasons of 2023.

Related: Destiny 2 server status – is Destiny 2 down?

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep’s details are still being spoonfed to fans in the lead-up to its launch. Below is everything that’s been confirmed so far.

When is the Release Date for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep?

Image via Bungie

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep will be released for all platforms, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation, on May 23 at 10 AM PT. There will be some server downtime ahead of the launch to allow Bungie to get things ready for the day, and an influx of returning players during the season’s deployment could cause server queues. We always experience issues getting into Destiny 2 on the launch day for a new expansion or season, so we try to avoid them and jump in a day or so later. Of course, this means missing out on the big reveals on day one, which might not be something some players can manage.

When Does the Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Dungeon Release?

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep will add a new Dungeon activity. This Dungeon is still under wraps at the time of writing, but it’s been confirmed that it will launch the same week as the main season, on May 26 at 10 AM PT.

What is the Story of Destiny 2 Season of the Deep?

Image via Bungie

The story of Destiny 2 Season of the Deep has yet to be confirmed. However, based on the known facts, it’s assumed that players will return to Titan after it reappears following the invasion of The Witness in Lightfall. There has always been a giant creature lurking in the seas of Titan, and this season could make Guardians confront it for some reason. It’s thought, although not confirmed, that the creature in the seas of Titan is a Worm, a godlike creature capable of granting great power to those that ask for it. This power might be what the Guardians need to help prevent a catastrophe in the season’s story.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Armor

Image via Bungie

During Season of the Deep, Destiny 2 players will be able to earn some of the most impressive armor in the game. In keeping with the story’s themes, which takes place under the sea on Titan, the armor features aspects of various deep sea fish such as jellyfish, anglerfish, and even crustaceans like crabs. Every class has an individual look to collect, making for some of the most striking armor the game has received all year.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Ritual Weapon

Enjoy an early look at the Last Rite Scout Rifle — Season of the Deep's ritual weapon — and its gorgeous ornaments.



Season of the Deep // May 23, 2023



More info in the TWAB: https://t.co/zKqqk1KOmA pic.twitter.com/cfSjxoAA4U — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 11, 2023

The Ritual Weapon for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is a Scout Rifle called Last Rite. Bungie revealed it before the season’s release and has three unique Ornaments to collect, as usual. Each one is themed around the activity it’s earned from, meaning players can pick up a new look for the weapon whether they play more Crucible, Gambit, or Vanguard activities than anything else.

What Changes Will Season of the Deep Bring to Destiny 2?

Bungie has shared several pieces of information about the broader updates that Season of the Deep will make to Destiny 2. The latest This Week at Bungie details showed off some of the new Strand Aspects players can unlock and utilize during the season. There are many changes to the way Exotic weapons work that will be implemented through this season, as well as other changes that haven’t been released at the time of writing. A full breakdown of all the changes will be available on Bungie’s official website when Season of the Deep is released.

All Trailers for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

The Destiny 2 Season of the Deep teaser trailer shows off a few interesting aspects of the season. There’s a giant creature underwater on what is presumed to be Titan. The voice of a missing NPC called Sloane can be heard, and the Guardians on show are wearing strange new armor.